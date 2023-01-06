West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday.
Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph . He will also serve five years for being a prohibited person using a firearm. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 45 years.Close
Clark entered a guilty plea in front of Kanawha County Judge Carrie Webster on April 29, 2022.
Police say Joseph and her three-year-old daughter were both shot by Clark at the Vista View Apartments in Charleston.50 people died in West Virginia’s Kanawha Valley in 2022 while homeless or receiving supportive services
Joseph died as a result of her injuries.
Clark also pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
