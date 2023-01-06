ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday.

Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph . He will also serve five years for being a prohibited person using a firearm. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 45 years.

Clark entered a guilty plea in front of Kanawha County Judge Carrie Webster on April 29, 2022.

Police say Joseph and her three-year-old daughter were both shot by Clark at the Vista View Apartments in Charleston.

Joseph died as a result of her injuries.

Clark also pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Comments / 5

Lobbyists Crime
4d ago

It’s about time we start treating repeat offenders like rehabilitation is a failure. Thugs belong out of society working in a factory prison to support their evil 👿 ways against law abiding citizens.

Reply(1)
2
 

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

