West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday.

Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph . He will also serve five years for being a prohibited person using a firearm. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 45 years.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Clark entered a guilty plea in front of Kanawha County Judge Carrie Webster on April 29, 2022.

Police say Joseph and her three-year-old daughter were both shot by Clark at the Vista View Apartments in Charleston.

Joseph died as a result of her injuries.

Clark also pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.