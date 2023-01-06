Read full article on original website
WATCH: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers 2023 Condition of the State
Every Iowa student would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night in the annual Condition of the State speech. Reynolds, a Republican, has tried unsuccessfully twice before to enact a...
Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns and banning switches and any other modifications to create.
Big question for Iowa lawmakers: How much more money for private schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The freshman class in 2023’s Iowa legislature is large: 39 of the 100 are new to the job this year. And they will become part of a debate that has carried over from the past two years from the veterans who remain. Governor Kim Reynolds wants to switch millions of dollars from public schools to private schools. Republicans in the Senate approved her ideas but the House resisted her changes for the past two years.
More money needed to fund changes, Iowa’s new attorney general says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird, Iowa’s new Republican attorney general, said she will ask Iowa lawmakers for additional funding for her department. Bird–a former Guthrie County attorney who defeated 40-year incumbent Democrat Tom Miller in November’s election–said she wants to expand the number of prosecutors and conduct a full audit of victim services as she begins her new position.
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
Iowa Democrats offer prebuttal in ‘People’s Condition of the State’
DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to give her sixth Condition of the State address on Tuesday night, and Iowa Democrats responded ahead of the speech. Iowa Senate and House Republicans outlined their priorities on the first day of session, looking at once again passing private school vouchers, changes to the property tax code, among other issues.
Montecito, California, under evacuation order amid floods
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and...
Genesis administrator named head of Illinois hospital network
Edward J. “Ted” Rogalski, administrator of Genesis Medical Center, Aledo and DeWitt, was named President of the Board of Trustees of the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) during its annual conference. In his new role, Rogalski will support the organization and its mission to strengthen and provide...
Join Iowa fox hunt – make money, save gray fox
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking trappers for help with a new pilot study on Iowa’s gray fox population. “We’re asking trappers who happen to catch a gray fox alive to contact me or wildlife technician Dave Hoffman directly so we can make arrangements to equip the animal with a neck collar and release it for tracking purposes as part of a new pilot research project,” said Vince Evelsizer, fur-bearer biologist with the Iowa DNR, in a news release on the Iowa DNR website.
Assault weapon ban bill passes Illinois House of Representatives
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Legislators are working to pass an assault weapon ban in the lame duck session. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) was at the Highland Park 4th of July parade that turned into a mass shooting. Now he has been working with groups like Moms Demand Action to ban several semi-automatic weapons.
Illinois Senate approves assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate has voted to pass an assault weapons ban six months after the Highland Park tragedy that claimed the lives of seven people and injured dozens more. The bill will now go back to the state House for another vote on Tuesday. Lawmakers pushed to...
More than 7 in 10 Iowa homes have radon levels above EPA threshold
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a silent killer in many Iowa homes. Radon is a gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil – an element that is unfortunately abundant in Iowa. It’s the leading cause of lung cancer amongst nonsmokers according to the National Cancer Institute.
Iowa Senate looking for more tax cuts in 2023
DES MOINES, IOWA — New gains in the 2022 general election have given Republicans a supermajority in both the Iowa House and Senate, assuring the party can pass whatever it likes without any input from Democrats. As WHO 13’s Zach Fisher reports, Republicans plan to use that new power to cut corporate taxes even further.
Why is my water cloudy? Iowa American explains
It’s that time of the year when Iowa American Water experiences one of its most common customer inquiries, “Why does my tap water sometimes appear cloudy or milky looking?”. According to a news release, Iowa American’s water quality professionals are quick to explain that cloudy or milky-looking water...
Arsenal wins 2022 Army partnership award
The Rock Island Arsenal has been chosen as one of seven winners of the Department of the Army’s 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards. The award was given for its community partnership project with the city of Rock Island, a 10-year intergovernmental support agreement pertaining to water treatment and distribution system plant operations and maintenance, waste-water collection, waste-water treatment, and exterior electrical lighting maintenance, according to a Tuesday release from the Arsenal.
Sunsets getting later in the Quad Cities
We’re past the shortest days of the year…and things continue to trend in the right direction!. We’re gaining daylight on both ends now, with each sunrise a little earlier than the day before and each sunset a little later than the day before. This continues all the way into June.
Iowa Film Critics announce 2022 favorites
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” was chosen as 2022’s best film by the Iowa Film Critics Association. The film’s directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and cast members Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Guan, also earned top honors from the group. Linda Cook, film critic for...
