Plastic bags and now gas ovens? Who had banning gas stoves on their 2023 bingo boards?. Do you have a gas or eclectic stove in your household? Believe it or not most houses have an electric stove. Almost every apartment I have ever rented had an electric stove. Just because gas stove appliances might be in the minority doesn't mean that there are not a lot of them out there. According to Gizmodo, about 40 million households in America have a gas stove in their kitchen. That's roughly 35% of households.

