essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer players feted by SCANJ at annual awards banquet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey hosted its 53rd annual awards banquet on Sunday, Jan. 8, acknowledging several West Orange boys soccer team members. The following WOHS players were honored. 2022 North 2 sectional all-state:. First team: senior Mason Bashkoff, senior Justin Scavalla and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Hitting 90 and gaining speed: SOMAS celebrates nine decades of lifelong learning and fun
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hard times seem to energize the South Orange–Maplewood Adult School Association, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. After all, the school was born in one of America’s darkest times, the Great Depression of the 1930s. Jobs were scarce and money even scarcer. Days were bleak and empty evenings hung heavily on enervated communities. Then, inspiration! Local leaders came up with the idea to create an evening school for adults, inviting out-of-work teachers to develop classes that would entertain and/or train underemployed citizens — and all at an affordable cost so everyone could come out for learning and fun.
essexnewsdaily.com
Rock, Huerta selected to lead West Orange BOE at reorganization meeting
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Board of Education held its annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 5, swearing in new board members and appointing a new president and vice president. Jennifer Tunnicliffe was sworn in for her second term and newcomer Robert Ivker was sworn in for his...
essexnewsdaily.com
Two Essex County College students named to all-academic team
NEWARK, NJ — Elizabeth Bakare and Favour Ogbinaka are Essex County College’s 2023 representatives on the All USA–New Jersey Community College Academic Team. The high-achieving students are also in the running for the All USA National Academic Team. “I was surprised and really grateful for this honor,”...
essexnewsdaily.com
Clara Maass welcomes its first 2023 baby
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Clara Maass Medical Center welcomed Kendrick, the hospital’s first baby of 2023, at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Proud parents Sarah and Dushont were presented with a gift basket that included a 2023 embroidered blanket and onesie from Dr. and Mrs. Philip Fiore, an ophthalmologist from Nutley, and gifts from the Clara Maass Auxiliary’s annual baby shower. Giving the family these gifts were Clara Maass personnel Tania Manago, Cynthia McMahon, Doreen Prayt and Chinwendu “ChiChi” Emenyeonu.
essexnewsdaily.com
Post 105 donates roomful of toys, clothing to those in need
BELLEVILLE, NJ — After a month of collecting toys and clothing from the Belleville community, the American Legion Post 105 family distributed a roomful of items days before Christmas to anyone who needed a little holiday help. After a day of people dropping by the post to collect for themselves or others, what remained from the collection was donated to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Belleville for distribution to its shelter programs.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange hockey player Jack Olsen records 100th career point
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior hockey captain Jack Olsen recorded his 100th high school career point during the Mountaineers’ 5-2 win over Mountain Lakes High School on Monday, Jan. 9, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Olsen, who had two goals and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Richardson, Pomares reelected president, VP of ECBCC for 2023
NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Jan. 4, District 2 Commissioner Wayne L. Richardson, of Newark, and District 5 Commissioner Carlos M. Pomares, of Bloomfield, were unanimously reelected president and vice president, respectively, of the Essex County Board of County Commissioners during the board’s 2023 reorganization meeting. All members of the board were in attendance as Richardson and Pomares were sworn in by N.J. Superior Court Judge James R. Paganelli.
essexnewsdaily.com
AG’s office investigates death of man being pursued on foot by Newark police
NEWARK, NJ — The N.J. Attorney General’s Office is investigating a police encounter during which a civilian died on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Newark, according to a Jan. 6 press release. The identity of the decedent is not being released at this time. According to the preliminary investigation,...
essexnewsdaily.com
33-year-old man shot to death in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Khalif McDaniel, 33, of Newark, according to a Jan. 6 press release from the ECPO. On Jan. 6 at 12:22 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on...
essexnewsdaily.com
Convicted felon from Bloomfield sentenced to prison on drug, weapons charges
NEWARK, NJ — A Bloomfield man was sentenced to six years in prison for possessing quantities of heroin and cocaine he intended to distribute, and possessing several firearms, including an AM-15 rifle, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Jan. 6. Cedric Lewis, 32, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before...
