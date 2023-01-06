MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hard times seem to energize the South Orange–Maplewood Adult School Association, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. After all, the school was born in one of America’s darkest times, the Great Depression of the 1930s. Jobs were scarce and money even scarcer. Days were bleak and empty evenings hung heavily on enervated communities. Then, inspiration! Local leaders came up with the idea to create an evening school for adults, inviting out-of-work teachers to develop classes that would entertain and/or train underemployed citizens — and all at an affordable cost so everyone could come out for learning and fun.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO