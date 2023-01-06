KCSO search for Goodwill burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for robbery, according to a release from the KCSO.
On Nov. 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unidentified white male entered the Goodwill store located at 1100 Olive Dr. in Oildale. Officials said the suspect brandished a knife, pushed an employee, and stole a slew of miscellaneous items before fleeing the store on foot, according to a release from the office.
Anyone yielding information on the matter is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-322-4040, or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
