Kern County, CA

KCSO search for Goodwill burglary suspect

By Dalu Okoli
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for robbery, according to a release from the KCSO.

On Nov. 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unidentified white male entered the Goodwill store located at 1100 Olive Dr. in Oildale. Officials said the suspect brandished a knife, pushed an employee, and stole a slew of miscellaneous items before fleeing the store on foot, according to a release from the office.

Anyone yielding information on the matter is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-322-4040, or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

