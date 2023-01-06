ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Special Collections Research Center Exhibition Opening of ‘A Love Supreme: Black Cultural Expression and Political Activism of the 1960s and 1970s’

syr.edu

Registration Open for February Faculty Group Reading and Discussion

The Offices of Strategic Initiatives and Faculty Affairs invite registration for a faculty reading group discussion on the book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” by economist and bestselling author Heather McGhee. The Thursday, Feb. 9, event is limited to...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Sociology Professor, Labor Expert Reacts to NYC Nurses Strike

More than 7,000 nurses of the New York State Nurses Association are on strike today at hospitals in the Bronx and in Harlem. The activity is expected to last throughout the day and into the evening, with a press conference happening at 12 PM ET. Gretchen Purser is an associate...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

In Memoriam: Life Trustee Walter Broadnax G’75

“Public service isn’t about something you do today and then you’re done. It’s about improving our society, improving the world…for the people that live in it.” Words attributed to Walter Broadnax G’75 that defined the way he approached life, education, work and volunteer service. The esteemed Syracuse University alumnus, professor, trustee and benefactor passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at the age of 78.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Southeast ADA Center Launches Virtual Interview Series: Section 504 at 50

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Southeast ADA Center has launched a special virtual interview series where we speak with leaders of the disability rights movement who advance the cause of equal rights through their tireless work. The interview series and resources are available at the website Section 504 at 50.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

John A. Papazoglou Named Chief Operations Officer

Chancellor Kent Syverud today announced the appointment of John A. Papazoglou to the position of chief operations officer (COO). In this role, Papazoglou will be responsible for multiple on- and off-campus operations, including dining, housing, hospitality and food services. Papazoglou comes to Syracuse from Pennsylvania State University and begins his tenure on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will be asked to approve his appointment at its next meeting.
SYRACUSE, NY

