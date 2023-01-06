Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
John Deere Signs Right to Repair Agreement
John Deere has agreed to allow farmers to repair their own equipment. The manufacturer signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation on Jan. 8 that says the company will ensure farmers and independent repair shops have access to many of the tools and software farmers need for repair.
Lancaster Farming
Direct Climate Funds to Farms, Not Big Business [Opinion]
The Natural Resources Conservation Service detailing must leverage funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to support farming practices that effectively sequester carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In response to a request for information on where to invest IRA funds, Farm Action voiced support for efforts targeted to foster equity...
