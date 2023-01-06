Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 5 to 8
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 5. Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
leesburg-news.com
Mississippi man pops breath mint in apparent attempt to avoid DUI arrest
A Mississippi man popped a breath mint in an apparent attempt to avoid a drunk driving arrest in Leesburg. Robert Joseph Britt, 47, of Marion, Miss., was driving a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27 and Griffin Road when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane and almost hit the curb several times, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
ocala-news.com
Arson suspect arrested in Marion County after fleeing deputies, hiding in tree
A 39-year-old arson suspect was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from deputies and attempted to hide in a tree. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy located a male arson suspect, identified as Jessie James Kropp, who was traveling westbound in a vehicle on Highway 318 in Citra, according to MCSO.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of pushing woman to ground, grabbing her throat
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of pushing a woman to the ground and grabbing her throat for several minutes. On Saturday, January 7, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that she had gotten into a physical altercation with John Isaiah Garrett.
WCJB
Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are pursuing charges against a man they say threatened and attacked a deputy trying to break up a bar fight. According to the arrest report, Aaron Beam, 43, was arrested on Sunday morning on charges of burglary with an assault or battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Mysuncoast.com
VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
iontb.com
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly choking man, threatening him with knife
A 40-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of choking a man and threatening him with a knife. On Friday, January 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim and Kristie Allison Navarro.
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs
A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
leesburg-news.com
Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop
A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
WESH
Man wanted in Volusia County after armed robbery, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Sunday morning, around 7:55 a.m., a man went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police. Police said the man also took a...
Man, 20, killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Daytona Beach home Monday night, police said. Police said someone drove by in an unknown vehicle and fired several shots at Travis Hubbert Jr., 20, and the home on Tucker Street around 11:45 p.m.
leesburg-news.com
Woman who told police they ‘better get the dog’ in trouble again
A woman who told police they “better get the dog” during a recent arrest is in trouble again. A Eustis police officer was on patrol at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 452 when he spotted a non-functioning tag light on a silver Mercedes.
fox35orlando.com
Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder with suspended license claims family illness forced him to drive
A Leesburg man with a suspended license claimed a family illness forced him to drive, even when he knew it was wrong. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol late Sunday afternoon when he saw a Nissan sedan moving at a high speed at U.S. Hwy. 441 and North Lake Avenue. When the officer ran a laser speed check, it showed that the Nissan was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
click orlando
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
