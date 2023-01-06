A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO