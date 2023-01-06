ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 5 to 8

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 5. Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mississippi man pops breath mint in apparent attempt to avoid DUI arrest

A Mississippi man popped a breath mint in an apparent attempt to avoid a drunk driving arrest in Leesburg. Robert Joseph Britt, 47, of Marion, Miss., was driving a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27 and Griffin Road when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane and almost hit the curb several times, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly choking man, threatening him with knife

A 40-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of choking a man and threatening him with a knife. On Friday, January 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim and Kristie Allison Navarro.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs

A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop

A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman who told police they ‘better get the dog’ in trouble again

A woman who told police they “better get the dog” during a recent arrest is in trouble again. A Eustis police officer was on patrol at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 452 when he spotted a non-functioning tag light on a silver Mercedes.
EUSTIS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeder with suspended license claims family illness forced him to drive

A Leesburg man with a suspended license claimed a family illness forced him to drive, even when he knew it was wrong. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol late Sunday afternoon when he saw a Nissan sedan moving at a high speed at U.S. Hwy. 441 and North Lake Avenue. When the officer ran a laser speed check, it showed that the Nissan was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

