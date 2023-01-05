ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

eustis.org

Mayor and Vice Mayor Elected for 2023

At the Annual Organizational Meeting held on Jan. 5, 2023, the Commission formally. re-elected Commissioner Michael Holland to serve as Mayor and re-elected Commissioner Emily Lee to serve as Vice Mayor for the City of Eustis. Holland and Lee will serve in their respective roles through December 2026. Holland is...
EUSTIS, FL
leesburg-news.com

Former Leesburg mayor banned from possessing gun after disturbance at his home

A court order is prohibiting a former Leesburg mayor from possessing a firearm after a disturbing incident last year at his home. A petition was filed this past month by a Leesburg police lieutenant seeking a protective order barring 59-year-old Robert Edwin Bone from possessing a firearm or ammunition as he may be a danger to himself or others. A hearing was held on Tuesday and the judge entered the risk protection order on Thursday.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Security footage shows commissioner did not sit with developer at meeting

Security footage appears to show that a Lady Lake commissioner did not sit with the developer of a proposed housing development during a planning and zoning board meeting in December. Commissioner Paul Hannan at Wednesday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting expressed his anger at what appears to be a case...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood puts brakes on new residential development applications

Wildwood is putting the brakes on new residential development applications until plans are firmer for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment capacity. City Manager Jason McHugh described it Monday night as a temporary slowdown instead of a moratorium. The slowdown does not affect an estimated 7,000 units already approved.
WILDWOOD, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Lake County School District names finalists for Teacher of the Year

One elementary school teacher, one high school teacher, and one middle school teacher are starting off 2023 right. A panel of six independent judges named three deserving individuals as finalists for the 2024 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year. The three finalists were notified on Friday by Superintendent Diane...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
WCJB

Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed. Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June. An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development. A law judge hearing was...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023

A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeder with suspended license claims family illness forced him to drive

A Leesburg man with a suspended license claimed a family illness forced him to drive, even when he knew it was wrong. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol late Sunday afternoon when he saw a Nissan sedan moving at a high speed at U.S. Hwy. 441 and North Lake Avenue. When the officer ran a laser speed check, it showed that the Nissan was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop

A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

