Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
eustis.org
Mayor and Vice Mayor Elected for 2023
At the Annual Organizational Meeting held on Jan. 5, 2023, the Commission formally. re-elected Commissioner Michael Holland to serve as Mayor and re-elected Commissioner Emily Lee to serve as Vice Mayor for the City of Eustis. Holland and Lee will serve in their respective roles through December 2026. Holland is...
leesburg-news.com
Former Leesburg mayor banned from possessing gun after disturbance at his home
A court order is prohibiting a former Leesburg mayor from possessing a firearm after a disturbing incident last year at his home. A petition was filed this past month by a Leesburg police lieutenant seeking a protective order barring 59-year-old Robert Edwin Bone from possessing a firearm or ammunition as he may be a danger to himself or others. A hearing was held on Tuesday and the judge entered the risk protection order on Thursday.
villages-news.com
Security footage shows commissioner did not sit with developer at meeting
Security footage appears to show that a Lady Lake commissioner did not sit with the developer of a proposed housing development during a planning and zoning board meeting in December. Commissioner Paul Hannan at Wednesday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting expressed his anger at what appears to be a case...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
villages-news.com
Wildwood puts brakes on new residential development applications
Wildwood is putting the brakes on new residential development applications until plans are firmer for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment capacity. City Manager Jason McHugh described it Monday night as a temporary slowdown instead of a moratorium. The slowdown does not affect an estimated 7,000 units already approved.
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake County School District names finalists for Teacher of the Year
One elementary school teacher, one high school teacher, and one middle school teacher are starting off 2023 right. A panel of six independent judges named three deserving individuals as finalists for the 2024 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year. The three finalists were notified on Friday by Superintendent Diane...
villages-news.com
Increase in scams prompts offering of information seminars by Wildwood police
An increase in scams is prompting the Wildwood Police Department to offer three informational seminars to area residents. • Jan. 18 at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road. • Jan. 25 at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages. • Feb. 1 at the Lady Lake Library. Each presentation is...
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
WCJB
Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed. Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June. An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development. A law judge hearing was...
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
wild941.com
Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023
A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
leesburg-news.com
Speeder with suspended license claims family illness forced him to drive
A Leesburg man with a suspended license claimed a family illness forced him to drive, even when he knew it was wrong. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol late Sunday afternoon when he saw a Nissan sedan moving at a high speed at U.S. Hwy. 441 and North Lake Avenue. When the officer ran a laser speed check, it showed that the Nissan was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
leesburg-news.com
Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop
A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
Locally Owned Café to Open in Orlando
“Unfortunately, we don’t know much at this stage and are still early in the game,” Lai explains.
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
Comments / 0