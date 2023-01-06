Robert E. Heater (Bob), 88, went to be with the Lord on January 4th, 2023, in Leesburg, FL. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Cora (Summers) Heater. Bob was a lifelong car guy, he worked as an Engineer for Ford Motor Company for 32 years retiring in 1987. He then went to work for Roush Industries, an automotive performance and racing company. During his time at Roush Industries he completely restored his second classic Mustang, a 1965 Mustang Convertible that he enjoyed driving around Leesburg. Bob was also a lifelong musician, over the years he played the saxophone in many bands and orchestras in Michigan and Florida. Bob developed many lifelong friendships through his music. Bob’s other hobby’s included flying, he earned his pilot’s license. Bob was more than happy to leave those cold Michigan winters behind so he could play golf year round. He also enjoyed playing cards and would spend hours at the table playing with family and friends. Bob met Jeanette Fish at the Church they both attended and the two were married in Coldwater, Michigan. They would spend the next 36 years of their lives together. Bob was a member of First Christian Church in Leesburg where he served as Elder for over 20 years.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO