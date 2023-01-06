Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
leesburg-news.com
Some Leesburg residents may experience low-water pressure during fire hydrant testing
The City of Leesburg Water Department will start the annual fire hydrant testing and maintenance program this month. Testing is expected to be completed by the end of May. The work will be done in phases throughout the city. The first phase of testing will take place Jan. 10-12 in...
leesburg-news.com
Mississippi man pops breath mint in apparent attempt to avoid DUI arrest
A Mississippi man popped a breath mint in an apparent attempt to avoid a drunk driving arrest in Leesburg. Robert Joseph Britt, 47, of Marion, Miss., was driving a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27 and Griffin Road when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane and almost hit the curb several times, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder with suspended license claims family illness forced him to drive
A Leesburg man with a suspended license claimed a family illness forced him to drive, even when he knew it was wrong. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol late Sunday afternoon when he saw a Nissan sedan moving at a high speed at U.S. Hwy. 441 and North Lake Avenue. When the officer ran a laser speed check, it showed that the Nissan was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
leesburg-news.com
Margaret E. McCormick
Margaret E. McCormick, “Maggie”, 82, passed away January 1, 2023 with her husband John by her side in The Plantation, Leesburg, Fl. Maggie was born in Kittanning, Pa. For the past 3 1/2 months her husband John was her caregiver at their home where she passed away peacefully in her sleep.
leesburg-news.com
Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop
A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
leesburg-news.com
Robert E. Heater
Robert E. Heater (Bob), 88, went to be with the Lord on January 4th, 2023, in Leesburg, FL. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Cora (Summers) Heater. Bob was a lifelong car guy, he worked as an Engineer for Ford Motor Company for 32 years retiring in 1987. He then went to work for Roush Industries, an automotive performance and racing company. During his time at Roush Industries he completely restored his second classic Mustang, a 1965 Mustang Convertible that he enjoyed driving around Leesburg. Bob was also a lifelong musician, over the years he played the saxophone in many bands and orchestras in Michigan and Florida. Bob developed many lifelong friendships through his music. Bob’s other hobby’s included flying, he earned his pilot’s license. Bob was more than happy to leave those cold Michigan winters behind so he could play golf year round. He also enjoyed playing cards and would spend hours at the table playing with family and friends. Bob met Jeanette Fish at the Church they both attended and the two were married in Coldwater, Michigan. They would spend the next 36 years of their lives together. Bob was a member of First Christian Church in Leesburg where he served as Elder for over 20 years.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
The Florida Lottery has announced that 65-year-old Liem Le of Clermont, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000. Le purchased his winning ticket from Circle K,...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs
A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
leesburg-news.com
Woman who told police they ‘better get the dog’ in trouble again
A woman who told police they “better get the dog” during a recent arrest is in trouble again. A Eustis police officer was on patrol at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 452 when he spotted a non-functioning tag light on a silver Mercedes.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Commission selects new mayor
The Leesburg Commission got down to business Monday evening and selected a new mayor. Commissioner Jimmy Burry, who is serving in the newly created District 5, has been chosen as mayor. He succeeds Commissioner Mike Pederson, who has served as mayor for the past year. In addition, two brand-new commissioners...
Comments / 0