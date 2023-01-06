Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
rhinotimes.com
Proposed Historic District Expansion Includes Some Historically Ugly Buildings
The City of Greensboro is considering an application to expand the Downtown Historic District. The proposed updates to the Downtown Historic District will be discussed at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Greensboro History Museum Auditorium at 130 Summit Ave. One of the expansions of...
People who work, live in downtown Greensboro react to shooting near parking deck
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City leaders have worked for years to curb violence in Downtown Greensboro. They’ve put ordinances in place, stepped up patrols and worked with business owners to make the area safer. This weekend, Greensboro police said a man was shot early Sunday morning near a parking deck in the area of North […]
rhinotimes.com
City Council Ignores Greensboro Ordinance Requiring Committees
The Greensboro City Council expects the residents of Greensboro to obey city ordinances, but it doesn’t hold itself to the same standard. For example, in the current budget the City Council added a $25 fine for people who did not roll their garbage cans back from the street in accordance with the city ordinance.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
Randolph County community doesn’t want rock quarry on their land
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families in the Staley community in Randolph County are banding together to voice their concerns about a potential rock quarry that could be built on their land. The Save Our Staley Committee has been campaigning across social media and around the city to get ahead of a company that […]
Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department’s New Office Finally On Track
The Guilford County Sherriff’s Department has been asking for a new administrative headquarters for about a decade and a half – and has been promised that one was in the works for about five years now. Those who’ve been irritated with the long-time wait – including Guilford County...
WXII 12
Salem Parkway crash in Kernersville cause extensive delays Tuesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Previous coverage: A crash has impacted several lanes on Salem Parkway in Forsyth County for the Tuesday morning drive. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the eastbound direction (also known as Highway 421 South) near South Bunker Hill Road. One of...
alamancenews.com
Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real
Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
Warrants issued for men involved in 2022 ‘Dads Against Predators’ Hanes Mall Blvd shooting, Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants have been issued for multiple people involved in a shooting and fight at a Triad Target. On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department released more information about an incident last year on Hanes Mall Boulevard that left an Ohio man shot. On Dec. 29, 2022 warrants were issued for the four […]
rhinotimes.com
Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell
The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
rhinotimes.com
County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop
Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
WXII 12
Armed altercation at convenience store, 2 suspects wanted by police
GRAHAM, N.C. — Armed men were wanted by police after being involved in an early morning fight at an Alamance County convenience store. At 3:14 a.m., two people entered the Sheetz on South Main Street in Graham. One of them was armed with a handgun. He was described as...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
