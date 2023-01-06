ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

City Council Ignores Greensboro Ordinance Requiring Committees

The Greensboro City Council expects the residents of Greensboro to obey city ordinances, but it doesn’t hold itself to the same standard. For example, in the current budget the City Council added a $25 fine for people who did not roll their garbage cans back from the street in accordance with the city ordinance.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department’s New Office Finally On Track

The Guilford County Sherriff’s Department has been asking for a new administrative headquarters for about a decade and a half – and has been promised that one was in the works for about five years now. Those who’ve been irritated with the long-time wait – including Guilford County...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real

Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Warrants issued for men involved in 2022 ‘Dads Against Predators’ Hanes Mall Blvd shooting, Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants have been issued for multiple people involved in a shooting and fight at a Triad Target. On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department released more information about an incident last year on Hanes Mall Boulevard that left an Ohio man shot. On Dec. 29, 2022 warrants were issued for the four […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell

The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop

Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC

