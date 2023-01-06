Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
NBC Sports
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
NBC Sports
NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers
There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Bucks And Knicks Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday
The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
JUST IN: Steph Curry's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Steph Curry is probable for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
New York Jets considering major moves
The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
How Steph, Klay’s playing time convinced Jerome to join Dubs
Ty Jerome has been a revelation for the Warriors in the 2022-23 NBA season. The fourth-year guard stated on the latest episode of the "Point Forward" podcast, that one key factor in signing with Golden State was the playing time of the Warriors' two biggest stars, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports
Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy
One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
NBC Sports
Sirianni unsure if Hurts will have to keep playing through pain
After the Eagles’ 22-16 win over the Giants on Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Jalen Hurts for playing through his shoulder injury but admitted Hurts was “hurting bad” in that game. With the win, the Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed and the bye week that...
