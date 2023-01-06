ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers

There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday

The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
The Comeback

New York Jets considering major moves

The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

How Steph, Klay’s playing time convinced Jerome to join Dubs

Ty Jerome has been a revelation for the Warriors in the 2022-23 NBA season. The fourth-year guard stated on the latest episode of the "Point Forward" podcast, that one key factor in signing with Golden State was the playing time of the Warriors' two biggest stars, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy

One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...

