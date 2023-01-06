ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: APS closure proposal, Anti-abortion ordinance, Windy Wednesday, Budget proposal, Internet access

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] APS proposal means big changes at several schools; could force students to transfer – APS is proposing to close a handful of schools and turn some into early childhood centers or multi-use outdoor schools. Five schools are on the chopping block, most of them are in the North […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico will send more child support money to families

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Strong winds, snow arrives with next storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another fast-moving storm will bring strong winds and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Quieter, but cooler weather returns for the rest of the week. A quiet Monday across New Mexico. Some light snow will be possible tonight up in the San Juan Mountains....
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Strong winds, snow arrive Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds and snow will move in Wednesday with a storm system scraping across New Mexico. The snow will wrap up Wednesday morning, but the winds will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon. Windy weather developed Tuesday across parts of New Mexico as a storm system...
NEW MEXICO STATE

