Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Former Texas cop to be executed for hiring 2 people to kill wife
A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago.
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
Trial begins for man accused of shooting at New Mexico State Police Officer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal trial began Monday for Robert Nelson, the man accused of shooting at a New Mexico State Police Officer. Nelson is charged with attempted murder after investigators say he shot at the officer during a traffic stop near Laguna in 2020. Officer Sharron Duran, who was also commissioned with a federal task […]
KRQE Newsfeed: APS closure proposal, Anti-abortion ordinance, Windy Wednesday, Budget proposal, Internet access
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] APS proposal means big changes at several schools; could force students to transfer – APS is proposing to close a handful of schools and turn some into early childhood centers or multi-use outdoor schools. Five schools are on the chopping block, most of them are in the North […]
New Mexico will send more child support money to families
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
KRQE News 13
Strong winds, snow arrives with next storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another fast-moving storm will bring strong winds and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Quieter, but cooler weather returns for the rest of the week. A quiet Monday across New Mexico. Some light snow will be possible tonight up in the San Juan Mountains....
KRQE News 13
Strong winds, snow arrive Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds and snow will move in Wednesday with a storm system scraping across New Mexico. The snow will wrap up Wednesday morning, but the winds will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon. Windy weather developed Tuesday across parts of New Mexico as a storm system...
