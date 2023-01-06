ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

Pet adoption event set for Saturday at Petsense Rio Rancho

Pawsitive Life Rescue of New Mexico is holding its first adoption event of 2023 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense Rio Rancho. Dozens of dogs and cats in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds will be available to bring home. You can save time by filling out an adoption application online before Saturday.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
SANTA FE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Needs, wants and money rushing to Santa Fe

When the state Legislature gallops into Santa Fe on Jan. 17, once again the free-roaming horses of Placitas will be hot on their trail. Meanwhile, as billions in new oil money gushes forth, legislators are warning it's the billions in old money gathering dust that local governments stand to lose.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm

Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Trail of blood leads to Bengal tiger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they’ve located a tiger while investigating a shooting. Officers were sent to Indiana Street near Zuni after a Shotspotter alert. Officers also were told of a person who had been shot outside an Allsups. When they arrived, they heard another gunshot and found Kevin Gerardo Mercado who was armed. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Annual comic-con event returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15. “This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash, recycling will be collected on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced it will collect trash, recycling and large items on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 16). Customers who are regularly scheduled for collection on Monday’s put their trash and recycling out for collection as usual. The Montessa Park, Don Reservoir and Eagle Rock […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Quiet and sunny Saturday, turning chilly tonight

What a great stretch of weather this weekend! Abundant sunshine, milder temps, and calmer winds are the main feature. It’s much calmer statewide compared to Friday, which saw wind gusts of 50 mph east. Temps are cooled off 10-15° with the backdoor front. Highs climbed near 50° for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 was another record-setting year for homicides in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record number of homicides to Albuquerque. In fact, the Albuquerque Police Department counted 10 more homicides than in 2021, the previous record-setting year. At the end of December 2022, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) published a list of 120 homicides that had occurred throughout the year. That count exceeds the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

