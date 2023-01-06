Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
rrobserver.com
Pet adoption event set for Saturday at Petsense Rio Rancho
Pawsitive Life Rescue of New Mexico is holding its first adoption event of 2023 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense Rio Rancho. Dozens of dogs and cats in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds will be available to bring home. You can save time by filling out an adoption application online before Saturday.
ABQ tree recycling event comes to a close for ’22-’23 holiday season
Sunday was the last day to get your Christmas tree recycled for free in Albuquerque.
Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
sandovalsignpost.com
Needs, wants and money rushing to Santa Fe
When the state Legislature gallops into Santa Fe on Jan. 17, once again the free-roaming horses of Placitas will be hot on their trail. Meanwhile, as billions in new oil money gushes forth, legislators are warning it's the billions in old money gathering dust that local governments stand to lose.
KRQE News 13
Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm
Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center shows Native children’s aspirations, heroes through art
The event got its start in 1979.
APD: Trail of blood leads to Bengal tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they’ve located a tiger while investigating a shooting. Officers were sent to Indiana Street near Zuni after a Shotspotter alert. Officers also were told of a person who had been shot outside an Allsups. When they arrived, they heard another gunshot and found Kevin Gerardo Mercado who was armed. […]
KRQE News 13
Annual comic-con event returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15. “This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
Trash, recycling will be collected on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced it will collect trash, recycling and large items on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 16). Customers who are regularly scheduled for collection on Monday’s put their trash and recycling out for collection as usual. The Montessa Park, Don Reservoir and Eagle Rock […]
Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
KRQE News 13
Quiet and sunny Saturday, turning chilly tonight
What a great stretch of weather this weekend! Abundant sunshine, milder temps, and calmer winds are the main feature. It’s much calmer statewide compared to Friday, which saw wind gusts of 50 mph east. Temps are cooled off 10-15° with the backdoor front. Highs climbed near 50° for...
KRQE News 13
Survey lists best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions; where two New Mexico cities rank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part for many is keeping them. According to a new WalletHub study, your location may be setting you up for failure. The survey reports, 4 in 10 people believe that it will be even...
2022 was another record-setting year for homicides in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record number of homicides to Albuquerque. In fact, the Albuquerque Police Department counted 10 more homicides than in 2021, the previous record-setting year. At the end of December 2022, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) published a list of 120 homicides that had occurred throughout the year. That count exceeds the […]
Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
Native graphic designer and business owner aims to inspire young students
I pray that I can give each child a tool kit depending on their skill sets. They want to be a graphic designer? We get them an up-to-date computer where they can do graphic design web development all the cool stuff," said Tsosie.
