Bakeries across Westchester are making buttery, delicious, from-scratch cookies — and you can get your hands on ‘em right now. Sure, baking homemade cookies can be a fun way to spend an afternoon, but if you’re short on time or simply want to support a local business, Westchester County is chock-full of bakeries serving up delicious cookies from scratch. From fudge brownie cookies to everything-but-the-kitchen-sink confections, we’re sharing our favorite cookies — rather than keeping them all to ourselves.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO