MOSCOW - As the investigation is ongoing into a Friday structure fire in the 200 block of 2nd Street in Moscow last Friday, investigators are requesting any photos or videos that were taken in the area between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the day of the fire. "The photos or videos are for training and investigation purposes. We are specifically looking at when the fire was first witnessed to show the fire travel through the requested time period," said Moscow Fire Chief Brian R. Nickerson.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO