Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Arson suspect arrested in Marion County after fleeing deputies, hiding in tree
A 39-year-old arson suspect was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from deputies and attempted to hide in a tree. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy located a male arson suspect, identified as Jessie James Kropp, who was traveling westbound in a vehicle on Highway 318 in Citra, according to MCSO.
leesburg-news.com
Woman who told police they ‘better get the dog’ in trouble again
A woman who told police they “better get the dog” during a recent arrest is in trouble again. A Eustis police officer was on patrol at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 452 when he spotted a non-functioning tag light on a silver Mercedes.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs
A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder with suspended license claims family illness forced him to drive
A Leesburg man with a suspended license claimed a family illness forced him to drive, even when he knew it was wrong. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol late Sunday afternoon when he saw a Nissan sedan moving at a high speed at U.S. Hwy. 441 and North Lake Avenue. When the officer ran a laser speed check, it showed that the Nissan was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
leesburg-news.com
Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop
A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman apprehended after hitting motorcyclist and fleeing scene
A Leesburg woman has been tracked down after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and County Road 33. The motorcyclist was receiving medical...
click orlando
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
Woman accused of killing retired Mount Dora couple faces murder charges
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of killing a Mount Dora couple appeared before a Lake County judge for the first time Saturday. Vickie Williams was arrested earlier this week in Georgia after being accused of driving a car belonging to Darryl and Sharon Getman. The couple was...
fox13news.com
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
WESH
FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
WDW News Today
Man Gets Drunk at T-Rex Cafe, Then Unleashes Dinosaur-Like Rampage at Disney Springs Fighting Manager, Knocking Over Child, and Attempting to Bite Sheriff’s Deputy
A man’s evening out at Disney Springs led to his wild arrest. By the time the night was over, the man had fought a restaurant manager, was responsible for knocking over a child and tried to bite the sheriff’s deputy who was going to arrest him, the Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report said. All of it was a public spectacle as the scene happened in front of Disney guests enjoying their evening at the popular shopping and restaurant complex.
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
ocala-news.com
Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala
Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
Comments / 1