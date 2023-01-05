A man’s evening out at Disney Springs led to his wild arrest. By the time the night was over, the man had fought a restaurant manager, was responsible for knocking over a child and tried to bite the sheriff’s deputy who was going to arrest him, the Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report said. All of it was a public spectacle as the scene happened in front of Disney guests enjoying their evening at the popular shopping and restaurant complex.

