ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Woman who told police they ‘better get the dog’ in trouble again

A woman who told police they “better get the dog” during a recent arrest is in trouble again. A Eustis police officer was on patrol at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 452 when he spotted a non-functioning tag light on a silver Mercedes.
EUSTIS, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs

A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeder with suspended license claims family illness forced him to drive

A Leesburg man with a suspended license claimed a family illness forced him to drive, even when he knew it was wrong. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol late Sunday afternoon when he saw a Nissan sedan moving at a high speed at U.S. Hwy. 441 and North Lake Avenue. When the officer ran a laser speed check, it showed that the Nissan was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop

A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman apprehended after hitting motorcyclist and fleeing scene

A Leesburg woman has been tracked down after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and County Road 33. The motorcyclist was receiving medical...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

Man Gets Drunk at T-Rex Cafe, Then Unleashes Dinosaur-Like Rampage at Disney Springs Fighting Manager, Knocking Over Child, and Attempting to Bite Sheriff’s Deputy

A man’s evening out at Disney Springs led to his wild arrest. By the time the night was over, the man had fought a restaurant manager, was responsible for knocking over a child and tried to bite the sheriff’s deputy who was going to arrest him, the Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report said. All of it was a public spectacle as the scene happened in front of Disney guests enjoying their evening at the popular shopping and restaurant complex.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala

Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy