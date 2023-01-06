ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, MA

Hunter cited for baiting deer in Hampshire County

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Environmental Police have cited a man for baiting deer in Plainfield.

Do not feed wild animals in Massachusetts this winter

Police received a report of a baiting site on Friday, December 9. The following Monday, officers allegedly witnessed the reported vehicle and a man in the area. While officers were talking to the suspected man about the stand and bait, they noticed a 20-pound bag of corn in his truck bed. The man then admitted to baiting the area.

He has been cited for hunting deer over a baited area and was removed from the property with assistance from the Plainfield Police Department.

