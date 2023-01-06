ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was stood up by Elvis Presley as he arrived ‘high or drunk’ at 4am to watch sparring session

By Joe Brophy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MUHAMMAD ALI was once stood up by Elvis Presley - who turned up "drunk or high" at 4am to watch the boxing legend in a sparring session.

George Dillman, who trained with both the People's Champion and Bruce Lee, revealed the two icons then went antique shopping after the King of Rock and Roll sobered up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2n7G_0k627plo00
Muhammad Ali: The Life of a Legend features amazing stories about the legendary fighter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVpTQ_0k627plo00
Elvis Presley once turned up 12 hours late to watch the heavyweight king spar Credit: Getty - Contributor

Presley and Ali were famously close friends in the final years leading up to the The King's death in 1977.

Elvis memorably gifted the heavyweight icon with a custom-designed robe that mistakenly read "People's Choice" ahead of his win over Joe Bugner.

But Dillman recalled another time the legendary singer made another hilarious gaffe after he turned up needing a little less conversation during plans to watch Ali spar.

Speaking to Fiaz Rafiq for his book, Muhammad Ali: The Life of a Legend, the American revealed Elvis arrived 12 HOURS late to a training session after a particularly wild night out.

He said: "Muhammad came over to me, and he said, 'You can’t tell everybody. Tomorrow be here at 4 o’clock.'

He showed up at 4 a.m. Ali woke up the cook and had the cook make some breakfast and coffee. Elvis, from what they told me, was a little high or drunk.

"He usually boxed at 2 o’clock – this is when he did his sparring. He says to me, 'Tomorrow I’m going to train at 4 o'clock. Don’t come at 2 o’clock, come at 4 o’clock. You can’t tell your students, you can’t put it in the newspaper.'

"'Nobody’s to know that Elvis Presley is coming to watch me spar.' I said, 'Serious?' He said, 'Yes. Elvis Presley is coming here and we’re going to train, you and me. And I want Elvis to see what we do.'

"Four o’clock came and we kept waiting and waiting. No Elvis. I’m going to make a long story short. Muhammad Ali, at about 6 o’clock, said 'I’ve got to get my boxing in'.

"So they started the boxing and he sparred with the sparring partners. Then after that we had dinner over in the kitchen and we sat around waiting for Elvis.

"I think somebody called to say he was coming late, he’s coming late, he’s coming late! No Elvis, no Elvis, no Elvis! It got late at night, it was 9pm or 10pm at night. I said, 'I’m heading home. I doubt he’s going to show.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKCw1_0k627plo00
Ali wears a cape reading "People's Choice" given to him by Elvis before his fight against Joe Bugner in 1973 Credit: Getty - Contributor

"He said, 'Yeah, I don’t think he’s going to show.' So I went home. I found out the next day that Elvis showed up 4 o’clock in the morning. They said he got lost."

"But he went to do other things and he showed up at 4am. Ali woke up the cook and had the cook make some breakfast and coffee.

"Elvis, from what they told me, was a little high or drunk. I don’t know how you want to say it but he was... and Ali gave him breakfast and they sat and had a chat. Then about 8am or 9am they went out shopping together.

"The people who own the store, their daughter was in high school and she loved Elvis. Elvis and Muhammad Ali go in the store to look for and buy some antiques.

"The parents couldn’t believe that Elvis and Muhammad Ali were standing in front of them. When their daughter came home from school her parents told her what happened. She absolutely couldn’t believe it. Two policemen guarded the store so nobody could go up.

"Elvis signed his signature on hundred dollar bills and gave each one of us as a gift. One guy sold his hundred dollar bill, I think for $3,000 (£2,400) within a week.

"Somebody said I’ll give you three grand. He said OK and got rid of it. The other guy still has his and was in the papers not long ago."

  • Muhammad Ali: The Life of a Legend by Fiaz Rafiq published by Arena is available now, £16.99. Visit here
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A17y_0k627plo00
Ali is widely considered to be the greatest boxer of all time Credit: PA:Press Association

Comments / 221

A’shadeeyah
2d ago

Ali was the man because of what he stood for☪️ They couldn’t break Ali and he became even bigger when they jailed him and took his title He was kinda under the same ideology as MLK Gandhi and Malcolm X 👑 Elvis was big in the music industry👑 However Ali was big globally🌍 👑

Reply(31)
13
Moses Walker
2d ago

it's for white students at Kent State murder By the military it's great just like Muhammad Ali thank you Muhammad Ali standing up for America been involved in the CIA operation

Reply(3)
4
Danny Davis
1d ago

Elvis stole songs and dance moves from all the blacks in the business, read the history !!!!! Get the facts...

Reply(4)
9
Related
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Recalls Being "Checked" and "Out-Gangstered" by Dionne Warwick

During his appearance in the newest documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Snoop Dogg recalled the time when he and other rappers where “checked” and “out-gangstered” by legendary singer. According to CNN, the incident happened early on in Snoop’s career. Warwick was not pleased...
musictimes.com

Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death

Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
MAINE STATE
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
957K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy