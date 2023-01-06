ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints defense prevails every single week

By Aileen Hnatiuk
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
METAIRIE, La. – It’s hard to describe what edge rusher Cam Jordan means to the defense, and the New Orleans Saints franchise as a whole.

Jordan is now the all-time sack leader after his performance in Week 17 three sack performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He’s been a huge part of the Who Dat defense, holding its opponents to 20 points or less the last seven weeks.

The last time the Black and Gold were able to do that, were the Dome Patrol days.

“Well, any time you’re comparing anybody, whether it be Cam to Ricky Jackson or some of our defensive stats to what happened in the Dome Patrol days, I think that’s pretty good company. In terms of New Orleans Saints history,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“It’s more about the mental makeup and what’s inside his heart that’s really allowed him to do the things that he’s been able to do. We as coaches take great pride in the success of our players. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around Cam for a number of years now, and especially guys that, you know really embody what you want in a player,” said Allen.

“We talk about being tough, which we talk about being smart. We talk about being competitive. Like he’s got all of those characteristics.”

Dennis Allen went on to talk about Cam Jordan for a few more minutes and just about the impact he’s made. Jordan’s also the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after breaking Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson’s record.

A bright spot for the New Orleans Saints all season long has been the defense. They’re ranked third in the NFL in passing defense.

“I think there’s a lot of different factors. You know, getting guys back, building the chemistry, regardless of what the outcome had been, and just kind of having the mindset to keep chipping away at keeps up in a way, keep chipping away,” said New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo.

“I feel like the last couple of weeks things have been coming together,” said Adebo.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s absence has shown how vital his presence is. Especially with his pick six in last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“His ability to come back and just pick up where he left off. A guy that we all look to. A leader in our DB room. A guy that’s always encouraging us and helping us out. You know, even me, when me and say are playing, he’s in our ear helping us out,” said Adebo.

“To see him come back and be able to do what he does like that, that was really, really inspiring.”

“Our goal is to go4-0. We’ve accomplished three out of those four,” said Allen.

“We got one more opportunity. That’s what you do as a pro. You go out there, and you compete to win the game. That’s fully what I anticipate and and what I expect our team to do.”

Playoffs are out of the picture. However, if the Saints can pull out a win on Sunday against the Panthers, it would be the first time since 2011 that New Orleans has won four straight games to end the season.

