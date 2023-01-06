Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Related
Housing: Missing Middle text change continues to spark disapproval in Raleigh
At odds is Raleigh's current housing crisis with the lack of available housing and the affordability of housing for lower and middle-income families.
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
blufftontoday.com
'We live in the world lynching made': How communities face — or hide from — history
Elijah Gaddis grew up in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. His family were new, but he felt welcomed. He ran around outside. On Sundays he attended church at Cold Water Lutheran, where the old-timers became like surrogate grandparents. Years later, Gaddis, then a doctoral student at the University of...
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023 contains segments on the ABC11 Together Blood Drive, Triangle MKL, Jr. Committee Events, Durham's MLK & Black History Month Parade, and Book Harvest's Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration
WRAL
Shooting in Raleigh leaves man injured
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street, near Waldrop Street. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when...
2 years after Jan. 6 attack, some in NC say attempts to overthrow the US are ‘ongoing’
The group Democracy Out Loud held a rally outside the federal building on New Bern Avenue to remember the events of that day and to voice ongoing concerns.
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
wbrc.com
Father of 7 killed while driving for Uber, family says
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - An Afghan refugee who had just become a United States citizen was fatally shot while driving for Uber in North Carolina, according to his family. Ainzurgal Totakhil was born in Afghanistan, but his work in that country was to help Americans. His cousin, Yousaf Mangal, says for seven years, Totakhil did translation and logistics for U.S. soldiers.
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
carolinajournal.com
Time to end Durham jail’s inhumane COVID lockdowns
Durham County Detention Center is maintaining a policy of keeping their inmates almost entirely in solitary confinement, allegedly over fears of COVID. But the risk of COVID-related death on young men, who make up the vast majority of the jail’s population, is very low. A much greater risk for the incarcerated is suicide, and decades of evidence suggests solitary confinement only spikes this risk higher.
cbs17
Duke students not happy but understand university’s call for possible return of masks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University announced this week that if the City of Durham remains at a high risk of COVID-19 for two weeks in a row, the university will go back to requiring masks in classrooms. Tuesday, CBS 17 spoke with students at the university about how...
17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder
The 17-year-old accused of killed 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court Tuesday.
cbs17
‘New level of fear’: Car crashes, shots fired in daytime at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police tape surrounds a portion of the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham as a search for two suspects is underway following a shots fired call Tuesday morning. Two suspects shot at two victims walking in front of a business shortly after 10:30 a.m., according...
alamancenews.com
Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real
Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
cbs17
More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
Person shot and killed in Chapel Hill, 2nd shooting of the night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a homicide. On Monday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Estes Drive, where they found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead. Thorpe died from gunshot injuries,...
cbs17
Knightdale church holds first service since theft
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Open Homicide Investigation After Shooting in Housing Community
The Chapel Hill Police Department is opening an investigation into a death in a housing community off South Estes Drive on Monday night, with it believed to be homicide. A release from the department said officers arrived to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension – home to a public housing community owned by the Town of Chapel Hill — around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, who investigators said was a resident of Oxford, N.C., was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. His body was found in a parking lot of the complex, according to a department spokesperson.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
WRAL
Troopers capture man speeding 95 mph on US 64 near Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. — A man was in custody Monday night after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 64. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a trooper tried to stop James Windsor Privette II, who was driving 95 mph on U.S. 64 near Zebulon in a Ford Mustang.
Comments / 0