Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Shooting in Raleigh leaves man injured

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street, near Waldrop Street. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when...
RALEIGH, NC
wbrc.com

Father of 7 killed while driving for Uber, family says

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - An Afghan refugee who had just become a United States citizen was fatally shot while driving for Uber in North Carolina, according to his family. Ainzurgal Totakhil was born in Afghanistan, but his work in that country was to help Americans. His cousin, Yousaf Mangal, says for seven years, Totakhil did translation and logistics for U.S. soldiers.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Time to end Durham jail’s inhumane COVID lockdowns

Durham County Detention Center is maintaining a policy of keeping their inmates almost entirely in solitary confinement, allegedly over fears of COVID. But the risk of COVID-related death on young men, who make up the vast majority of the jail’s population, is very low. A much greater risk for the incarcerated is suicide, and decades of evidence suggests solitary confinement only spikes this risk higher.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane police chief announces retirement – this time, for real

Long-time Mebane police chief Terry Caldwell, who has been Mebane’s top law enforcement officer for the past 17 years, has decided – again – to retire, this time apparently for real. In 2021, Caldwell made a March 23 announcement to the city council, announcing an intention to...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Knightdale church holds first service since theft

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Open Homicide Investigation After Shooting in Housing Community

The Chapel Hill Police Department is opening an investigation into a death in a housing community off South Estes Drive on Monday night, with it believed to be homicide. A release from the department said officers arrived to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension – home to a public housing community owned by the Town of Chapel Hill — around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, who investigators said was a resident of Oxford, N.C., was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. His body was found in a parking lot of the complex, according to a department spokesperson.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Troopers capture man speeding 95 mph on US 64 near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. — A man was in custody Monday night after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 64. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a trooper tried to stop James Windsor Privette II, who was driving 95 mph on U.S. 64 near Zebulon in a Ford Mustang.
ZEBULON, NC

