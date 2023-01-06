Read full article on original website
WESH
Mount Dora community rallies behind business owner facing terminal illness
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Choosing joy in the midst of sorrow – that's how one Mount Dora woman is living out her final months here on Earth. Jeanette Bokland is known and loved across the community and recently found out she has terminal brain cancer. But that isn't stopping Jeanette from inspiring people to love those around them and treat everyone with kindness.
villages-news.com
If Connecticut golfer can find a better deal he should go there
We have a great community with Championship golf courses (for those who wish to PAY TO PLAY.) Many people enjoy the challenge of playing the BIG BOY courses. We also have the option to pay $141 a year (for cost of course maintenance) and then we play for free. I believe the cost of golf is less than other areas – that’s why OUTSIDERS like to rent a house and vacation here. If you can find better prices – please go there, rather than bad mouthing The Villages. The Villages provides for our local home owners – and the thousands of other people who think this is a great place to vacation, swim, play golf, etc.
Florida man charged with assault on Utah chairlift after video is posted online
When was the Florida man’s behavior at Utah ski chairlift posted to Tik Tok? When was the Florida man charged with assault?
iheart.com
Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box
This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo
A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
University of Florida
“Ground” Yourself By Planting Florida Native Plants
Most gardeners everywhere enjoy the rewarding experience of being “grounded”, so to speak, by planting and maintaining beautiful garden spaces. And what better way to become grounded in our local environment than by including Florida’s native plants in our landscapes? The benefits of native plants are tremendous!
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
fox35orlando.com
These cool dogs and cats are up for adoption in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. To...
Well-known supermarket chain opens new location in Florida
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Winn-Dixie recently opened another new Florida grocery store location in St. Johns late last month.
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
fox35orlando.com
Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
Experts say flood study is going to transform the way St. Augustine does business for the next 50 years
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In the past, many studies have been done regarding flooding issues in St. Augustine. But one study, starting this week, could be the biggest study ever done in the Old City (and it could bring the most money.) Repeated flooding to people’s homes, businesses, and...
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
