Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’re not imagining things. That’s vog on Honolulu’s skyline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emissions from the ongoing eruption at Kilauea volcano were being carried over most of the main Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday. The plume of vog ― or volcanic haze ― was visible over Downtown Honolulu and several other areas. According to the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning issued for largest NW swell of the season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii marks ‘Climate Week’ amid extreme weather events around the world
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is kicking off Climate Week, with Monday being recognized as Climate Action Day. The East-West Center is holding a special conference through Thursday, which features an array of speakers, including state leaders, University of Hawaii ocean experts and local environmental groups. “Climate change is an urgent...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins
First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Flooding rains cause severe damage across parts of California
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of residents are dealing with the impacts from a severe storm that slammed into the state. Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance
The National Science Foundation says the timeline for a TMT environmental review has been extended. Hawaii is mourning the loss of our own Danny Kaleikini. He entertained presidents, foreign dignitaries, celebrities, visitors and Hawaii people alike. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 9, 2023) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Your top local...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Monday’s Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast
Two Red Hill moms demand congressional hearing on health impacts from fuel-tainted water. They say it's been an uphill battle to get people on a national level to listen to their concerns. Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Criticism of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gov. Josh Green discusses proposed rebate, alleviating tax burden and sustainable tourism
Criticism of the organization led to an overhaul ahead of this year's awards show. Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast. Severe damage and life-threatening conditions are being reported in some California towns. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. After careful...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii advocates to march on Jan. 11 for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m., non profit Ho’ōla Nā Pua will host peaceful marches across the state to raise awareness about sex trafficking and care for children who have been exploited, For more information, visit this page.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is reassuring the public that there will be no change to the State’s rainbow license plate this year. Eventually, a new specialty plate will feature Hawaii wildlife and that has residents and license plate collectors excited. 50-year-old Darrell Tanaka of Haiku, Maui searches E-bay...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size
Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, lawmakers discuss active shooter response protocols for public schools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are Hawaii’s public schools prepared to deal with gun violence?. More than two-thirds of all campuses have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. According to Education Week, there were 51 school shootings across the country in 2022. The most recent includes a 6-year-old who allegedly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Rising beer prices; Buffalo Bill's player shushed at presser
Most houses sold for over a million dollars, most condos and town-homes went for over half a million. With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Humpback whales are back in Hawaii waters for the winter season. Updated: 6 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s 2023 Sony Open tees off this week at the Waialae Country Club
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the world’s best golfers are getting ready to hit the links on Oahu. The Sony Open tees off this Thursday at the Waialae Country Club. The field is headlined by Jordan Spieth, defending champ Hideki Matsuyama, and the odds on favorite to win SungJae Im.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state at Iolani Palace, a rare event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace is getting ready for the late Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state there for a public memorial. The last royal family member to lie in state at the palace was more than a hundred years ago. Kawananakoa, a Campbell Estate heiress and considered a princess...
Comments / 0