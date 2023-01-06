ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

You’re not imagining things. That’s vog on Honolulu’s skyline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emissions from the ongoing eruption at Kilauea volcano were being carried over most of the main Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday. The plume of vog ― or volcanic haze ― was visible over Downtown Honolulu and several other areas. According to the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information...
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning issued for largest NW swell of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
Hawaii marks ‘Climate Week’ amid extreme weather events around the world

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is kicking off Climate Week, with Monday being recognized as Climate Action Day. The East-West Center is holding a special conference through Thursday, which features an array of speakers, including state leaders, University of Hawaii ocean experts and local environmental groups. “Climate change is an urgent...
Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins

First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance

The National Science Foundation says the timeline for a TMT environmental review has been extended. Hawaii is mourning the loss of our own Danny Kaleikini. He entertained presidents, foreign dignitaries, celebrities, visitors and Hawaii people alike. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 9, 2023) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Your top local...
Monday’s Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast

Two Red Hill moms demand congressional hearing on health impacts from fuel-tainted water. They say it's been an uphill battle to get people on a national level to listen to their concerns. Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Criticism of...
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
State, lawmakers discuss active shooter response protocols for public schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are Hawaii’s public schools prepared to deal with gun violence?. More than two-thirds of all campuses have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. According to Education Week, there were 51 school shootings across the country in 2022. The most recent includes a 6-year-old who allegedly...
