The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
NECN

Brutal Patriots Special Teams Stat Highlights Need for a Change

The Patriots need a special teams overhaul, and this stat proves it originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots outgained the Buffalo Bills on offense Sunday. They scored more offensive points and forced three Bills turnovers. And yet they still lost by 12. You can thank New...
NECN

2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated List of First Round Picks for Non-Playoff Teams

Here's where Patriots will pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The order for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is becoming more clear with Sunday's Week 18 games concluding and the 2022 regular season wrapping up. In a stunning turn...
NECN

Bill Belichick Gets Testy With Reporters Over Jake Bailey Suspension Questions

Watch: Belichick gets testy over Jake Bailey suspension questions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We have ourselves a punter controversy in New England, folks. The New England Patriots moved Jake Bailey from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list Friday, making him ineligible to play in the team's season finale. Bailey had missed New England's previous seven games due to injury, but his agent said in a statement that the suspension came as a surprise, and that Bailey had hoped to return in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins before the team ruled him out for the final two games.
NECN

Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU

The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
FORT WORTH, TX
NECN

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rocks Michael Jordan ‘I'm Back' Shirt in Week 18 Return

LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

