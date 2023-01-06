Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NECN
Brutal Patriots Special Teams Stat Highlights Need for a Change
The Patriots need a special teams overhaul, and this stat proves it originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots outgained the Buffalo Bills on offense Sunday. They scored more offensive points and forced three Bills turnovers. And yet they still lost by 12. You can thank New...
NECN
2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated List of First Round Picks for Non-Playoff Teams
Here's where Patriots will pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The order for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is becoming more clear with Sunday's Week 18 games concluding and the 2022 regular season wrapping up. In a stunning turn...
NECN
Bill Belichick Gets Testy With Reporters Over Jake Bailey Suspension Questions
Watch: Belichick gets testy over Jake Bailey suspension questions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We have ourselves a punter controversy in New England, folks. The New England Patriots moved Jake Bailey from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list Friday, making him ineligible to play in the team's season finale. Bailey had missed New England's previous seven games due to injury, but his agent said in a statement that the suspension came as a surprise, and that Bailey had hoped to return in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins before the team ruled him out for the final two games.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
NECN
Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU
The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
NECN
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rocks Michael Jordan ‘I'm Back' Shirt in Week 18 Return
LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.
Comments / 0