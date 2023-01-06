ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Man allegedly steals gun from car, shoots himself in the leg: Okaloosa Co. deputies

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYxZj_0k625UV500

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Deputies arrested a Crestview man on Jan. 4 after he allegedly stole a gun from a vehicle and shot himself in the leg.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Justin McCall, 28, allegedly broke into multiple cars in the Lake Arthur Estates neighbors Jan. 3.

Body of missing boater found 6 days after Yellow River crash

On the morning of Jan. 4 a woman called OCSO for a man shot outside her home on Hwy. 85. Deputies took McCall to the hospital for treatment.

That same day a victim in the case said someone broke into her car and garage on Zach Ave. The victim told OCSO her Tory Burch purse, wallet and money was stolen and her car was rummaged through. On a neighbor’s surveillance footage, the victim said the suspect was spotted wearing her Sperry boots from her garage.

Details: Mother charged with 2-year-old daughter’s 2002 death

Deputies identified McCall from surveillance footage at multiple homes. McCall has 13 felony guilty convictions since 2012 in Florida including burglary and grand theft. At the time of the incident, McCall was on probation.

McCall faces grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary, and felony violation of probation charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 6

Duke Pitts
4d ago

13 felonies,and that's just the ones we know of. This is very unacceptable! I think it's time to clean house ! Start a mass Deportation of Repeat Offenders! Just cancel there citizenship and deport them to places like Afghanistan, Somali, somewhere they can live that will treat them like they treat every one else. If had he broke into some family's house and killed them with that stolen gun, it would much worse! I don't care about addiction either , They knew better than to try that garbage any way! And I Shirley didn't shove it in there mouth nose or sick it in there arm. Just unload the jails and take away there citizenship and ship them out where they can't come back! Then maybe the rest of them can get the Idea!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police arrest woman for alleged attempted robbery at Synovus Bank on Bayou Blvd.

UPDATE: Pensacola police officers have arrested Rescheca Lynell Marshall, 51, in connection with the Tuesday attempted robbery of Synovus Bank. Officers said she is being charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Marshall was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged in 2022 Pelican’s Nest shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged in connection with the 2022 Pelican’s Nest nightclub shooting. Pensacola Police Department confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Michael Lamar Rudolph, 28, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, firing missiles into a building and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies investigating Monday morning shooting at Rowland Court

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO told […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Driver crashes car into Destin tree line

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
DESTIN, FL
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Pursues Sterling Lamont of Atlanta for State Line Liquors Armed Robbery on January 7, 2023

The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office pursued Sterling Lamont of Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, January 7, 2023, for the armed robbery of State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Holmes County. The Geneva, Alabama Police Department and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office located Lamar in Geneva, a short distance from...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy