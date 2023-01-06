Read full article on original website
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Expecting Baby No. 2: "Some Things Are Too Good Not to Share"
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Jan. 9 with a photo of Reed cradling her belly and their 5-year-old daughter, Bodhi. Somerhalder wrote, "All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!"
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Sure Look a Lot Like a Couple
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continue to fuel dating rumors. Speculation about a possible romance between the "Bodies Bodies Bodies" costars first began circling in December when the pair was spotted together on numerous occasions. And on Monday, the duo was seen again — this time looking rather cozy.
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
Khloe Kardashian Spotted by Tristan Thompson’s Side After His Mother Andrea’s Sudden Death
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram A sudden loss. Kris Jenner confirmed that Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack on Thursday, January 5. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Jenner, 67, […]
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the stunning snapshot, Khloe dropped jaws in a red strapless Nicolas...
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Have Reportedly Called It Quits
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are purportedly going their separate ways. According to an exclusive Us Weekly report published on Saturday (January 7), a source close to La Flame and Jenner alleges they have called it quits once again after recommitting to their relationship in February of 2020. The source...
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Wishes Blue Ivy a Happy Birthday: "You Truly Bring Me Joy!!"
Blue Ivy Carter's grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson wants to make sure her granddaughter knows just how much she's loved. Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest child turned 11 on Jan. 7, and Knowles-Lawson celebrated her special day with a loving tribute and a throwback photo of Blue Ivy from 2022 that shows just how much she's grown.
T.J. Holmes's Dating History Reveals He Has a Type: Powerful Women
Daytime news talk shows are not typically where viewers go for their daily dose of television drama, but the revelation that "GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are dating may have changed that. When photos of the journalists vacationing in upstate New York together appeared online via the Daily...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction'
Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya had open-heart surgery earlier this week after she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia following her birth Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace is on the mend. The Challenge star, 31, revealed in a post shared on his Instagram Story Friday that his daughter is doing well after she underwent open-heart surgery earlier in the week. "Maya is off the ventilator!" Wharton wrote alongside a photo of himself feeding his daughter, who is seen resting in a hospital bed. "She's...
Shemar Moore Reveals He's Going to Be a Dad: "Here Comes the Best Part of My Life"
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad! In an exclusive clip from his appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (which airs on Jan. 26), the former "Criminal Minds" star shared that he's expecting his first child. Ahead of the episode, Moore announced the news in an Instagram video shared on Jan. 9, where he reveals he's having a baby girl. "Mama's smiling from Heaven 🕊️ . . . Miracles happen," he wrote in the caption. "Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥."
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Selena Gomez Twins With 9-Year-Old Gracie For "Sister Date Night"
Fashion sense can run in the family. That at least appears to be the case for Selena Gomez. Despite her busy schedule filming multiple projects, working on a new album, and awaiting the Golden Globes, the star made time for a sweet "sister date night" with 9-year-old Gracie Teefey. The "My Mind and Me" singer shared mirror selfies of herself and Teefey in coordinating black ensembles on Jan. 6.
Jenna Ortega's Golden Globes Gown Has Cutouts Held Together by 2 Rings
Jenna Ortega looked nothing short of ethereal for her Golden Globes debut. The "Wednesday" star arrived to the Jan. 10 award show wearing a tan Gucci gown that was a noticeable departure from the black-and-white color palette she's been sticking to on her recent press tour. The dress was made of flowy pleated material and featured a criss-crossed bodice with several abdomen and back cutouts held together by metallic rings. She made sure to show off the long, sheer sleeves while posing on the red carpet.
