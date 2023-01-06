Tomase: Story injury the latest blow in Red Sox offseason gone wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The you've-gotta-be-bleeping-me moment came early in Chaim Bloom's media teleconference on Tuesday. All we knew for sure was that Trevor Story had undergone elbow surgery that didn't involve the names Tommy or John. Rapid Googling suggested he might be sidelined anywhere from four to six months.

