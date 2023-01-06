ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Baseball World Shares Support for White Sox' Liam Hendriks

Baseball world shares support for White Sox’ Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The baseball world is rallying around White Sox closer Liam Hendriks after he announced he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hendriks, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account Sunday night, said...
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

Tomase: Trevor Story Injury the Latest Blow in Red Sox Offseason Gone Wrong

Tomase: Story injury the latest blow in Red Sox offseason gone wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The you've-gotta-be-bleeping-me moment came early in Chaim Bloom's media teleconference on Tuesday. All we knew for sure was that Trevor Story had undergone elbow surgery that didn't involve the names Tommy or John. Rapid Googling suggested he might be sidelined anywhere from four to six months.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources. The news comes less...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

