Golden Globes: Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’) would break Robin Williams’ record

By Matthew Stewart
 4 days ago
Of the three former film acting Golden Globe winners currently in the running for the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor award, only Taron Egerton (“ Black Bird ”) has a chance to set a new record as the youngest man to ever be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for both big and small screen work. This distinction has been held since 1988 by Robin Williams , who was 28 when he won Best TV Comedy Actor for “Mork & Mindy” and 36 when he clinched his first Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor trophy for “Good Morning, Vietnam.” Egerton, who won the same film award for “Rocketman” in 2020, would displace Williams by a margin of more than three years.

On Apple TV+ ’s “Black Bird,” Egerton plays James Keene , an incarcerated drug dealer who agrees to work a confession out of serial killer Larry Hall ( Paul Walter Hauser ) in exchange for a shorter sentence. Included among his Golden Globe competitors are Andrew Garfield (39; “Under the Banner of Heaven”) and Colin Firth (62; “The Staircase”), who were previously lauded by the HFPA for their respective performances in the films “tick, tick… BOOM!” (2022) and “The King’s Speech” (2011). Rounding out the lineup are first-time Golden Globe nominees Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”).

Egerton, Garfield, or Firth would be the 59th person and 26th man to ever win at least one Golden Globe each for film and TV acting. Williams was only the second entrant on the male list, after trailblazer Dustin Hoffman (Best Film Drama Actor, “Kramer vs. Kramer,” 1980; Best TV Movie/Limited Actor, “Death of a Salesman,” 1986). On average, it takes a man 16 years to become a member of this club after his initial Golden Globe win, but Egerton or Garfield could do it in just three or one, respectively. The only male actors who have taken two years to achieve this feat are Peter Fonda and Paul Giamatti .

The average age at which actors join said male group is 59, with the oldest entrant being John Gielgud , who conquered the two possible supporting categories at 77 (film: “Arthur,” 1982) and 84 (TV: “War and Remembrance,” 1989). The one who had to wait the longest to add his name to the list was Gregory Peck , who won Best Film Drama Actor twice (“The Yearling,” 1947; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 1963) before taking the 1999 Best TV Supporting Actor prize for the limited series “Moby Dick.”

Women typically have to wait 15 years to win both types of Golden Globes , and their average age of entry is 51. On the combined list, Egerton would only rank behind Angelina Jolie , who won supporting prizes at 22 and 24 for “George Wallace” (TV, 1998) and “Girl, Interrupted” (film, 2000). The other three actresses with only a two-year gap between each of their initial film and TV victories are Miranda Richardson , Julianne Moore , and Olivia Colman . Joan Plowright is the only film and TV winner who earned both of her awards in less than two years, and she happened to do so on the same night in 1993 (Best Film Supporting Actress, “Enchanted April”; Best TV Supporting Actress, “Stalin”).

The four women looking to join this group of dual champs this year are TV contenders Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”), Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”), and Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) and film nominee Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”). On the male side, the two other such hopefuls outside of the lead limited series category are small screen performers F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”) and Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”).

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

