Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’

By Rebecca Husselbee
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James.

The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvRwf_0k623GAt00
Dancehall artist Deejay Squash, who has been linked to the G-City Gang in St James, is seen posing with a knife Credit: Facebook/Yanch Whitta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csGzh_0k623GAt00
Firearms seized by the St James Police have included AK47s and M-16 high-powered assault rifles Credit: Jamaica Observer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CF8R_0k623GAt00
On Monday Brit Sean Patterson was killed in what cops believed was a targeted attack at his holiday villa Credit: Facebook

The Jamaica Constabulary Force recorded 198 homicides in the town alone last year after authorities vowed to tackle the "well-funded" and "heavily armed gangsters" it believed are behind the violent murders.

The gangs have been waging a violent war often over petty disputes, with access to brutal weapons such as deadly AK-47s and high-powered M-16 assault rifles.

The gang's sickening arsenals can be seen in clips believed to have been posted by bragging members on a YouTube channel that seeks to expose criminal activity.

The Jamaican blogger, known as Politricks Watch, who shared the footage, told The Sun that gangs are so well-funded they carry out drive-by shootings in luxury cars.

Across St James police have been desperately trying to shut down organised crime groups such as the G-City Gang, Badbreed gang and the Unknown gang.

In June last year, cops seized five firearms and three deadly high-powered AR-15 rifles during a raid in Salt Spring.

Whilst in February, a member of the G-City Gang was shot dead by police during a bust where M-16 assault rifles, two AK-47s, and five AR15 rifles were seized.

Blogger Politricks Watch believes illegal weapons are being smuggled into St James from the US by gang members who have set up contracts with American arms dealers.

Even some of the country's famous dancehall artists have been associated with brutal gangs and glamorising violence and crime through their music.

In November, dancehall star Deejay Squash was linked to a double murder that took place in Florida after a feud that began in St James spilt over into the US.

Two were left dead in a bloody shootout between the G-City and Badbreed gangs, according to reports.

Jahreme Shelton, known as J-Man and Squash's close pal, was charged with double murder after illegally entering the US.

Reports suggested Squash, who is originally from St James but now lives in the sunshine state, had been injured in the shootout - he later broke his silence to deny the rumours.

In 2017, cops shot dead the G-City's gang leader in a shootout after he confronted them with a Glock 40 pistol during his arrest.

The death of Paul Jay Lewis, otherwise called ‘Jay’, sparked a backlash and other members of the group threatened to murder security forces over the fatal shooting.

BRIT KILLED

On Monday, the shooting of Sean Patterson in his St James holiday villa sparked a global investigation with Jamaican cops suggesting it was a targeted attack.

Although the murder has not been linked to organised crime gangs in the area it's feared that more tourists could be caught in the crossfire.

In 2018, the Foreign Office (FCO) issued a travel warning to those travelling to Montego Bay - urging them to stay inside their resorts as the military carried out a crackdown on gang warfare.

The FCO warned holidaymakers that “intensive law enforcement activities” were expected in the area and holidaymakers should limit their movements outside their resorts, especially at night.

Speaking at the time Major General Rocky Meade, Jamaica's chief of defense, said Jamaican armed forces were targeting gangs, with "particular focus on those that are responsible for murders, lotto scamming, trafficking of arms and guns, and extortion".

Despite the crackdown and a government campaign to tackle illegal arms, it appears murder rates have risen by 65 percent since 2021.

The paradise island however still attracts a huge amount of tourists with 2.5 million flocking to enjoy Jamaica's white sandy beaches and luxury resorts in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOnvp_0k623GAt00
Squash is seen carrying a gun in a music video for his song Lattry'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ehebt_0k623GAt00
In 2018, Brit couple Charlie and Gayle Anderson were found murdered in their luxury eight-bed Jamaica home Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZZBP_0k623GAt00
More firearms seized by cops in a St James raid as police crackdown on illegal weapons Credit: Radio Jamaica News Online
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJeW9_0k623GAt00
Videos appear to show the gang's weapons being paraded online

But the tropical island's sinister underbelly has meant many have found themselves embroiled in a blood-soaked nightmare.

In 2018, Brit couple Charlie and Gayle Anderson were found murdered in their luxury eight-bed Hope Bay home.

Loved ones of the Andersons, who were found burned and shot, are convinced they were executed because they raised the alarm after being targeted by a £50,000 credit-card scam.

In 2015, Keith Murrain from Birmingham was found dead in a sugarcane field having had his throat slashed.

The successful businessman was followed within minutes of landing at Kingston's Norman Manley airport before he was dragged onto a dirt track and executed.

The FCO currently describes Jamaica's crime rates as high, particularly around Kingston and Montego Bay.

It also warns of gang violence and shootings and the risk of tourists becoming "collateral victims".

In online advice, The FCO says: " Be especially cautious if you’re travelling to West Kingston, Grant’s Pen, August Town, Harbour View, Spanish Town and certain parts of Montego Bay, including Flankers, Barrett Town, Norwood, Glendevon, Rose Heights and Mount Salem.

"The motive for most attacks on tourists is robbery. There are mobile police patrols, but you should take steps to protect yourself and your belongings.

"Be vigilant at all times, even if you’re staying with friends and family. Don’t walk alone in isolated areas or on deserted beaches, even during the day.

It added: "Take particular care when withdrawing money from ATMs. Don’t carry large amounts of cash or wear eye-catching jewellery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c3Qt_0k623GAt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwzxK_0k623GAt00

"Try to vary which restaurants you use. Using the same place too often might make you a target for thieves.

"Avoid using buses at night."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCVwO_0k623GAt00
G-City gang leader Paul Jay Lewis, otherwise called ‘Jay’, was shot dead by cops Credit: Facebook/Jamaica Constabulary Force
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ST3k_0k623GAt00
The Montego Bay parish of St James is well known for its stunning scenery Credit: Getty

Comments / 77

Elaine Campbell
2d ago

This is not fake news. The wickedness lawlessness atrocities killings against humanity continues 😭😭😭. The criminals don't respect the law. The politicians, judges, lawyers are corrupted and they support the gangsters.

Reply(1)
18
Bear1010
1d ago

Could pay me to go back to Jamaica. I saw a horrible incident why on vacation years ago and that day I vowed NEVER to go back there again.

Reply(10)
7
Kathy Davene Shoemate
2d ago

I've been there 32 years ago and it was scary then, couldn't pay me to go back there

Reply
9
