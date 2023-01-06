ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool ‘fear Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez transfer could ruin their bid to land Jude Bellingham’

By Tony Robertson
 3 days ago

LIVERPOOL are reportedly concerned that Enzo Fernandez's transfer to Chelsea could price them out of a move to land Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Fernandez, 21, in a move which will almost certainly eclipse £100million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPhTd_0k62311F00
Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez has left Liverpool concerned Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlZ9A_0k62311F00
They fear it may price them out of a move for Jude Bellingham Credit: Getty

However, with the Blues first bid being rejected by Benfica - with the Portuguese side wanting his buyout clause paid up front in full - Liverpool are getting sweaty under the collar.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk said Jurgen Klopp's side were "a little afraid" about the repercussion's of the deal.

He said: "I heard that Liverpool are taking a good look at what is happening between Chelsea and Enzo Fernández.

"They’re waiting to see if someone covers his release clause, as it can then be used as a benchmark for Bellingham.

"If you see that Enzo Fernández is going for this amount of money to a club like Chelsea, everyone will say ‘okay, what is the price of Bellingham then?’ because he’s an English player and had a really good World Cup.

"It won’t be less, perhaps a little bit more because he’s English.

"They’re a little afraid of this potential deal and they’re keeping a close eye on whether it will affect Bellingham’s asking price. So, it’s good for Dortmund if this happens."

Falk revealed Liverpool's summer budget will be between £200-250m.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

And with a deal for Bellingham already being earmarked to be as much £125m, Fernandez going for similar money could see the Englishman's value skyrocket.

There is hope for Liverpool that a pre-agreement could be struck with Borussia Dortmund this month, according to Falk.

However, the situation regarding the owners putting the club up for sale has caused doubt over the ability of the Reds to make a deal swiftly.

That being said, Bellingham will almost certainly move on in the summer.

Falk added: "There’s not much in the way of hope that Jude Bellingham will stay at Borussia Dortmund.

"There isn’t a clause in his current contract allowing him to leave in the summer but they told him that if there’s a big opportunity for him (to leave), he can do that.

"They have to talk, if he wants to talk. I think they will have to talk. I noted on Twitter a few weeks ago that his father is very keen on the prospect of his boy going to Liverpool."

Liverpool also still face competition for Bellingham from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United, while Chelsea also retain an interest of their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c3Qt_0k62311F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwzxK_0k62311F00

While Chelsea remain in discussions to sign Fernandez, it has not stopped them making other additions.

18-year-old Andrey Santos was just announced as their latest signing, making him the third arrival to Stamford Bridge after Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana.

