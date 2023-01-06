ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane passenger ‘chokes out flight attendant’ on flight to Australia before being hauled off aircraft by cops

By Sarah Hooper
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A RAGING passenger allegedly choked out a flight attendant before being hauled away by cops as chaos broke out on a plane.

The long-haul flight to Australia was forced to be diverted as the problem flyer was reportedly had to be zip tied to his seat amid the carnage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufTcH_0k622xiz00
Footage of the aftermath of the incident aboard the flight to Brisbane

The Air Canada flight was meant to arrive in Brisbane around 7.40am this morning, but was instead grounded in Honolulu, Hawaii.

It's unclear how the onboard scuffle began, but one Australian woman's partner was on the flight, and told Gold Coast Bulletin about the incident as it unfolded.

The man reportedly groped women, then ran up and down the flight "lifting up their skirts".

Jacqui Beadle continued: "Some big dudes pinned him down and the male flight attendants put cuffs on him and zip ties around his legs.

"Then they took a bunch of straps and strapped him sideways on to a seat in the last row by himself.”

The man can be heard yelling off camera in the footage captured by another passenger.

He yelled: “I am physically wronged, I can barely feel my hands."

Hawaiian Police boarded the plane to arrest the unruly passenger shortly after landing in Honolulu.

More information is yet to be released by police.

In 2021, a passenger was arrested after assaulting a flight attendant over a mask mandate and knocking out her teeth.

Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, from Sacramento, flew into a rage and punched the stewardess in the face and pulled her hair as the Southwest Airlines plane was about to land in San Diego.

Cops at San Diego International Airport arrested her and she was taken into custody.

According to court documents, she then told police officers who came aboard for her arrest that she was only acting in self-defence — a fact rebutted by other passengers' videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2nwr_0k622xiz00
The nationality of the passenger remains unknown, and no further information has been released Credit: Alamy

The US Sun

