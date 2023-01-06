ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich appoint David Wagner as new manager as former Huddersfield boss returns to England to replace Dean Smith

NORWICH have appointed former Huddersfield boss David Wagner as their new manager.

Wagner, 51, will replace Dean Smith, who was sacked by the Canaries last week following a 2-1 defeat to Luton on Boxing Day.

Norwich have appointed Wagner as their new manager Credit: Reuters

On Saturday, SunSport exclusively revealed that Wagner had a strong chance of becoming the new Norwich boss due to his links with sporting director Stuart Webber.

And he is set to take charge of his first game on Sunday when the Canaries take on Blackburn in the FA Cup.

This will be Wagner's second managerial stint in England following a four-year spell with Huddersfield.

He originally left England in January 2019 after being sacked by the Terriers.

Wagner then went on to manage Schalke in the Bundesliga before signing a deal with Swiss Super League side Young Boys.

He is now finally back in management after almost 10 months out of the job.

The 51-year-old has a huge task on his hands as he aims to lead Norwich back into the Championship play-off positions.

Norwich currently sit 11th in the table on 37 points, 19 points adrift of league leaders Burnley.

The Canaries will take on Blackburn in the FA Cup on Sunday before returning to league action next Saturday when they face Preston.

