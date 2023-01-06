ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Player Grades for Week 18 Win Over Chargers

MVP(s) For a while, the passing offense was strictly Jerry Jeudy, who had an excellent game against the Chargers. Over the last half of the season, Jeudy came along, showing how dangerous of a receiver he can be. Defense: Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 84.2. Outside of a...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log

The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Pistons: 3 Things That Stood Out on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business against the Detroit Pistons for the third time this season on Tuesday night. After paying a visit to the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday afternoon and scooping up a dominant victory, the Sixers formed their first win after a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Doncic’s 43 Points Not Enough as Clippers Outlast Lackadaisical Mavs

Maybe it was the long flight to the West Coast. Maybe it was the L.A. night life. Maybe it was simply a case of a shorthanded team running out of steam. Whatever the case may be, the Dallas Mavericks came out lackadaisical in the first half of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Despite a valiant effort in the second half, Dallas wasn't able to overcome that poor start as the Clippers pulled away with a 113-101 win.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings

The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking

After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
DENVER, CO

