Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike McGlinchey Explains how Brock Purdy has Taken the 49ers Offense to the Next Level
SANTA CLARA -- Mike McGlinchey aspires to be the voice of the 49ers offense. He stands at his locker every day and answers every question everyone has about everything. He takes this job seriously. So when it's time to find out why the 49ers offense has improved so dramatically with Brock Purdy at quarterback, McGlinchey is the man to ask.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Broncos Player Grades for Week 18 Win Over Chargers
MVP(s) For a while, the passing offense was strictly Jerry Jeudy, who had an excellent game against the Chargers. Over the last half of the season, Jeudy came along, showing how dangerous of a receiver he can be. Defense: Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 84.2. Outside of a...
Seahawks at 49ers in Playoffs: ‘Simpler’ This Time, Says Coach - ‘No Tricks!’
Context is important, so we are careful to note that as the San Francisco 49ers get set to host the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season - this time in the first round of the playoffs - nobody is saying it's going to be easy. Or, at least...
NFL Draft Profile: Sidy Sow, Offensive Lineman, Eastern Michigan Eagles
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Commanders to Cut QB Carson Wentz After Lackluster 2022 Season?. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help
The Cleveland Browns will be looking to add another wide receiver to their current roster to bolster the weapons for franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson in order to make a run in 2023. Whether that is through the draft, free agency, trade or a combination, there's no question that a second...
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Around The AL Central: Pollock Leaves The White Sox And Tigers Send Closer To Phillies
The Guardians made a couple of splashes in free agency by signing both Josh Bell and Mike Zunino. However, everything on Cleveland's front has been pretty quiet since those two contracts became official. There are still a number of storylines circulating through MLB even though Cleveland has remained relatively quiet....
76ers vs. Pistons: 3 Things That Stood Out on Tuesday
The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business against the Detroit Pistons for the third time this season on Tuesday night. After paying a visit to the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday afternoon and scooping up a dominant victory, the Sixers formed their first win after a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Doncic’s 43 Points Not Enough as Clippers Outlast Lackadaisical Mavs
Maybe it was the long flight to the West Coast. Maybe it was the L.A. night life. Maybe it was simply a case of a shorthanded team running out of steam. Whatever the case may be, the Dallas Mavericks came out lackadaisical in the first half of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Despite a valiant effort in the second half, Dallas wasn't able to overcome that poor start as the Clippers pulled away with a 113-101 win.
Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings
The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking
After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
