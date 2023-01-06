ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Dog that’s part wolf looking for forever home

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Meet Zeus — a dog that is part wolf.

The Potter League for Animals in Middletown said Zeus is believed to be 1/3 German Shepherd, 1/3 Husky, and 1/3 wolf.

“He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks. His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there),” the animal shelter posted on Facebook . “He is incredibly affectionate and silly, and loves to be pet, snuggled, and loved on.”

There’s just one catch — Zeus is illegal to privately own in Rhode Island and surrounding states.

The animal shelter tells 12 News Zeus was surrendered by “an individual living in Rhode Island who’s circumstances changed as it pertained to being able to care for him.”

The Potter League is asking for help spreading the word about Zeus. There are a handful of states where he is legal to own, with Vermont and New Jersey being closest to the Ocean State.

Zeus has lived with other dogs, cats and kids, according to the animal shelter. He’s also been an indoor dog for most of his life, which makes sanctuary placement unsuitable.

He does have a medical condition making him prone to seizures, the animal shelter added, which is managed by medication.

Final DNA results won’t come back for a few weeks, but the Potter League said the previous owner and breeder confirmed he is 1/3 wolf.

Anyone who is interested in Zeus can call (401) 846-8276.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRxl4_0k61zgOp00
    Courtesy: Potter League For Animals
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqmmY_0k61zgOp00
    Courtesy: Potter League For Animals
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cu7vw_0k61zgOp00
    Courtesy: Potter League For Animals
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ja8a6_0k61zgOp00
    Courtesy: Potter League For Animals
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMyUp_0k61zgOp00
    Courtesy: Potter League For Animals
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sTD5_0k61zgOp00
    Courtesy: Potter League For Animals
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 22

My life
4d ago

he is so beautiful please somebody rescue him give him a loving home please rescue Zeus 💓

Reply
5
Sandi Sterling
4d ago

I would ABSOLUTELY love to have him. He's ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ❤❤❤❤

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
whatsupnewp.com

Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – Barbara at Providence Animal Control Center

My friends here describe me as Friendly, Playful, and Energetic – and I think they’re right!. They also tell me that it isn’t too often that young kittens come around for adoption – but that would describe me as well – I am a 5 month old female kitten who was found abandoned in a carrier, I was found by a neighbor who called PAC.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Bella the ‘sister’ to many

Bella, a resident of North Smithfield who was adopted at four months old, is our Newshound of the Week. Each week, we feature a northern Rhode Island dog as the NRI NOW Newshound… with a bit of doggone good information. This newshound has been an amazing sister to close...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 3 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bludgeoned with a Sledgehammer at the Bar,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 3 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
EXETER, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy