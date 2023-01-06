Dog that’s part wolf looking for forever home

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Meet Zeus — a dog that is part wolf.

The Potter League for Animals in Middletown said Zeus is believed to be 1/3 German Shepherd, 1/3 Husky, and 1/3 wolf.

“He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks. His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there),” the animal shelter posted on Facebook . “He is incredibly affectionate and silly, and loves to be pet, snuggled, and loved on.”

There’s just one catch — Zeus is illegal to privately own in Rhode Island and surrounding states.

The animal shelter tells 12 News Zeus was surrendered by “an individual living in Rhode Island who’s circumstances changed as it pertained to being able to care for him.”

The Potter League is asking for help spreading the word about Zeus. There are a handful of states where he is legal to own, with Vermont and New Jersey being closest to the Ocean State.

Zeus has lived with other dogs, cats and kids, according to the animal shelter. He’s also been an indoor dog for most of his life, which makes sanctuary placement unsuitable.

He does have a medical condition making him prone to seizures, the animal shelter added, which is managed by medication.

Final DNA results won’t come back for a few weeks, but the Potter League said the previous owner and breeder confirmed he is 1/3 wolf.

Anyone who is interested in Zeus can call (401) 846-8276.

Courtesy: Potter League For Animals

Courtesy: Potter League For Animals

Courtesy: Potter League For Animals

Courtesy: Potter League For Animals

Courtesy: Potter League For Animals

Courtesy: Potter League For Animals

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.