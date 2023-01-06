Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
WMUR.com
Snow, mix, and rain system expected to develop toward end of week in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Clear and seasonably cold conditions are expected overnight with a sunny and chilly Wednesday to follow. Another messy system is expected Thursday into part of Friday. Temperatures will be single digits and teens Tuesday night under fair skies and a lighter breeze. >> Weather alerts. Sun...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire runner wins Walt Disney World Marathon seven months after breaking back
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Salem marathon runner is celebrating a big win while recovering from a broken back. With Minnie Mouse cheering her on, Katy Cargiulo, 43, crossed the finish line as winner of the Walt Disney World Marathon. At 3 hours and 13 seconds, her time was four minutes faster than the next runner, beating out thousands of other women.
WMUR.com
Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Manchester
CONCORD, N.H. — One New Hampshire player won Thursday's Lucky for Life prize. The golden ticket was sold at Convenience Plus on Roundstone Drive in Manchester. The winner now has a choice of taking $25,000 dollars a year for life or a one-time cash payment of about $390,000. The...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman recovering from broken back wins Walt Disney World Marathon
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A Salem woman overcame adversity to emerge victorious at the Walt Disney World Marathon on Sunday in Florida. Katherine Cargiulo, 43, finished with a time of 3 hours and 13 seconds. According to Disney, Cargiulo broke her back during a triathlon just seven months...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's first Make-A-Wish recipient of 2023 begins trip to Disneyland with police escort
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s first Make-A-Wish recipient of 2023 received a special escort to Disneyland. On Saturday, New Boston police, New Hampshire State Police and Massachusetts State Police took an early morning trip to escort Nathan and his family to the airport. According to New Boston...
WMUR.com
From snow to 100-degree heat, Boston Marathon has run through all weather extremes
HOPKINTON, Mass. — From wintry precipitation to midsummer heat, the Boston Marathon has persevered through almost every kind of weather that strikes New England. The annual race has traditionally been held on Patriots' Day, the third Monday in April, since its inception. Snowflakes fell on the athletes at least...
WMUR.com
World record holder, several past champions among men running 127th Boston Marathon
BOSTON — Fifteen professional athletes who've run a marathon in under 2:07 will be among the field competing in the 127th Boston Marathon this April, including the current world record holder and several past champions. The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday the full list of 109 professional men from...
WMUR.com
Five former champions among women's field for 127th Boston Marathon
BOSTON — Professional athletes competing in the women's field for the 127th Boston Marathon include global medalists, national record holders, Olympians, Paralympians and five former Boston Marathon champions. The field, announced by the Boston Athletic Association on Monday morning, includes 16 women who've run the marathon in less than...
WMUR.com
Manchester passengers face lingering delays after flights halted nationwide
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Delays and cancellations continued Wednesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport after all departures across the country were halted because of a massive computer failure. The FAA ordered the nationwide ground halt early Wednesday morning because of a problem issuing "notice to air missions," which includes key safety...
WMUR.com
In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WMUR.com
Manchester police chief blasts Londonderry officers who dropped homeless man off in Queen City
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's chief of police is sending a message to police departments in other parts of New Hampshire: Stop sending homeless people to the Queen City. The strong words came after News 9 Investigates discovered that Londonderry police dropped a man off in Manchester over the weekend who had nowhere to go.
WMUR.com
Woman found dead in Bedford in 1971 identified through genetic genealogy research
BEDFORD, N.H. — After more than 50 years, investigators have identified a woman found dead in Bedford. The body of Katherine "Kathy" Ann Alston, 26, of Boston, was left in a previously wooded area at the end of Kilton Road near the Route 101 bypass on Oct. 6, 1971, officials said. Her body was found about one to three months after she died, and the manner of her death was a homicide, officials said.
WMUR.com
Extra police presence expected at Pelham Elementary School after note found in locker
PELHAM, N.H. — There will be a bigger police presence at Pelham Elementary School Wednesday after a handwritten threat was found inside a vacant locker Tuesday afternoon. Police said the note was a vague threat that implied there was a "bomb." Police and K-9s searched the school and nothing...
WMUR.com
Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
WMUR.com
In Nashua, no widespread homeless encampments, but issue still exists
NASHUA, N.H. — Manchester is not the only place in New Hampshire trying to help people who need shelter, but the issue of homelessness can look different in other parts of the Granite State. In Nashua on Tuesday, a pair of homeless outreach workers checked in with a woman...
WMUR.com
Mental health advocates call for more New Hampshire police officers to undergo special training
LACONIA, N.H. — A New Hampshire organization is calling for further oversight on how Granite State police departments respond to mental health calls. The call comes after a 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in Gilford earlier this month. NAMI-NH advocates for people affected by mental illness and...
WMUR.com
Town of Alexandria becomes a recovery-friendly community
ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — New Hampshire is aiming to have recovery-friendly workplaces throughout the state for people who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The small town of Alexandria is taking it a step further to make sure the entire community can help itself recover. “In the last four...
WMUR.com
Ben Affleck seen working a Dunkin' drive-through near Boston; JLo also spotted
MEDFORD, Mass. — Related video above: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez host wedding party in Riceboro. Caffeine wasn't the only jolt to greet some Dunkin' customers in Medford on Tuesday. Some saw actor Ben Affleck slinging their orders at the drive-through window. Sightings of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, were also...
