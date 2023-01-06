BEDFORD, N.H. — After more than 50 years, investigators have identified a woman found dead in Bedford. The body of Katherine "Kathy" Ann Alston, 26, of Boston, was left in a previously wooded area at the end of Kilton Road near the Route 101 bypass on Oct. 6, 1971, officials said. Her body was found about one to three months after she died, and the manner of her death was a homicide, officials said.

BEDFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO