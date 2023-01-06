ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire runner wins Walt Disney World Marathon seven months after breaking back

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Salem marathon runner is celebrating a big win while recovering from a broken back. With Minnie Mouse cheering her on, Katy Cargiulo, 43, crossed the finish line as winner of the Walt Disney World Marathon. At 3 hours and 13 seconds, her time was four minutes faster than the next runner, beating out thousands of other women.
SALEM, NH
Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Manchester

CONCORD, N.H. — One New Hampshire player won Thursday's Lucky for Life prize. The golden ticket was sold at Convenience Plus on Roundstone Drive in Manchester. The winner now has a choice of taking $25,000 dollars a year for life or a one-time cash payment of about $390,000. The...
MANCHESTER, NH
Five former champions among women's field for 127th Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Professional athletes competing in the women's field for the 127th Boston Marathon include global medalists, national record holders, Olympians, Paralympians and five former Boston Marathon champions. The field, announced by the Boston Athletic Association on Monday morning, includes 16 women who've run the marathon in less than...
BOSTON, MA
Manchester passengers face lingering delays after flights halted nationwide

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Delays and cancellations continued Wednesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport after all departures across the country were halted because of a massive computer failure. The FAA ordered the nationwide ground halt early Wednesday morning because of a problem issuing "notice to air missions," which includes key safety...
MANCHESTER, NH
In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home

NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NASHUA, NH
Woman found dead in Bedford in 1971 identified through genetic genealogy research

BEDFORD, N.H. — After more than 50 years, investigators have identified a woman found dead in Bedford. The body of Katherine "Kathy" Ann Alston, 26, of Boston, was left in a previously wooded area at the end of Kilton Road near the Route 101 bypass on Oct. 6, 1971, officials said. Her body was found about one to three months after she died, and the manner of her death was a homicide, officials said.
BEDFORD, NH
Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover

DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
DOVER, NH
Town of Alexandria becomes a recovery-friendly community

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — New Hampshire is aiming to have recovery-friendly workplaces throughout the state for people who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The small town of Alexandria is taking it a step further to make sure the entire community can help itself recover. “In the last four...
ALEXANDRIA, NH

