New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Break Ends for Undefeated Bulldogs with Trip to Cornell

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's swimming and diving team begins a busy week with a trip to Cornell. The diving portion of the meet is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m., while the swimming events will be held on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. The Bulldogs are...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Women's Hockey Wraps Non-Conference Play at Saint Anselm

Tuesday, Jan. 10—3 p.m. Sullivan Arena (Manchester, N.H.) Yale women's hockey wraps up its non-conference slate of games when the squad travels to Manchester, N.H. for a tilt against Saint Anselm College on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The game will be streamed on NE10Now TV. Bulldog Bytes. Yale (14-1-1, 8-1-1...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

History at Harvard! Bulldogs Top Crimson 71-70 in OT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Yale women's basketball team was facing a tough test Saturday night against archrival Harvard at Lavietes Pavilion, taking on a Crimson team that had won four in a row and six of its last seven. For much of the first half and into the second the Bulldogs were able to stymie Harvard's offense – ranked No. 2 in the league entering the day – en route to building an 18 point lead. And though the Crimson came up with a response and eventually built a lead of their own, the Bulldogs kept their composure and fought back to send the game into overtime. There, thanks to heroics from a number of different players, they earned an emotional 71-70 win.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Falls to LIU; Strause, Wilson Stand Out

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. – The Yale gymnastics team fell to LIU in the season opener Sunday, posting a score of 190.125 to the Sharks' 194.400. Junior Sarah Wilson and first year Hana Strause established themselves as standouts, as Wilson won the all-around title and Strause shined in her debut. They and Raegan Walker were Yale's top finishers in their respective events.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Gear Up for First Meet of the Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale gymnastics team will kick start the season against LIU Sunday. The defending Ivy Classic champions hope to have a strong start to 2023 at the Pratt Recreation Center in Brookville, N.Y. Senior Raegan Walker looks to lead the Bulldogs with her experience. Last year...
NEW HAVEN, CT

