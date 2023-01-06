CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Yale women's basketball team was facing a tough test Saturday night against archrival Harvard at Lavietes Pavilion, taking on a Crimson team that had won four in a row and six of its last seven. For much of the first half and into the second the Bulldogs were able to stymie Harvard's offense – ranked No. 2 in the league entering the day – en route to building an 18 point lead. And though the Crimson came up with a response and eventually built a lead of their own, the Bulldogs kept their composure and fought back to send the game into overtime. There, thanks to heroics from a number of different players, they earned an emotional 71-70 win.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO