Daily Mail

St Trinian's Gemma Arterton is working with co-star Rupert Everett once again in Funny Woman

By Alison Boshoff for the Daily Mail and Lizzie May For Mailonline
 5 days ago

They first worked together during the filming for St Trinian's.

And now Gemma Arterton and Rupert Everett are joining forces once again for Sky's new series Funny Woman, where she plays a beauty queen seeking TV fame.

It really is an old school reunion for the St Trinian's gang, with director Ol Parker, headmistress Rupert and tearaway Gemma linking up 15 years on for the drama.

The show, Funny Woman, is a sitcom based on the novel by Nick Hornby. Arterton plays Barbara Parker, a regional beauty queen (Miss Blackpool) who moves to London in search of TV fame.

Everett is almost unrecognisable, in a bald cap and heavy make-up, as her agent Brian Debenham.

The comedy has been written by Morwenna Banks, who also brilliantly adapted Mick Herron's Slow Horses for Apple TV+.

Arterton says of the show: 'It's a heartwarming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovEu0_0k61yiCU00

'It's going to be something special. It's an honour to be working with such an incredible team, and be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker.'

Of her character, Arterton added: 'Barbara Parker is quite silly. She's got a lot of comedy in her bones, and yet she's quite glamorous.

'She's a real clown, but a real working-class girl.'

Filming has been going on since 2021, when Gemma was spotted looking every inch the Sixties beauty queen for the Sky Original show.

The former Bond Girl, 36, donned the iconic sixties coiffure while filming nightclub scenes at an old bank vault in Liverpool.

Having upped-sticks in order to call London her home, the leading lady is offered a part in a ground-breaking new sitcom which will have an impact on British comedy for decades to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sr0NH_0k61yiCU00

Gemma said: 'It's a heart-warming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh – it's going to be something special.'

Also joining the cast is Emily Bevans, Leo Bill and Matthew Beard, alongside previously announced Clare-Hope Ashitey, Arsher Ali and Alexa Davies.

While Gemma, who played Strawberry Fields in 2008's Quantum of Solace, is certainly excited about playing Barbara, last year she said of her Bond role that she would not pick a similar role for herself anymore.

The actress, from Kent, who had her big break when she was 21 with the Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, said her character didn't have much to do in the movie.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Gemma, who has started her own production company, Rebel Park, which aims to involve women in all aspects of film making, said: 'I know I wouldn’t choose a role like that now.

'Because she was funny and she was sweet, but she didn’t really have anything to do – or a backstory.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5R73_0k61yiCU00

