Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Timberwolves Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Paul George is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) questionable Friday."

George and the Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back after getting blown out by the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday night.

The seven-time NBA All-Star only played 14 minutes and had three points, three rebounds and one assist (he shot just 1/9 from the field).

Despite the poor performance, George is in the middle of a very solid season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 30 games.

The former Fresno State star is also shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Clippers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-19 record in 40 games.

Currently, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Clippers are 10-11 in 21 games.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 18-21 in 39 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Timberwolves have an 11-9 record in 20 games hosted at the Target