Portland, OR

nbc16.com

Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
VANCOUVER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football

LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nbc16.com

Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders

SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
SALEM, OR
Upworthy

Oregon church puts out the most hilarious and inclusive messages

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2021. Pastor Adam Ericksen is on a mission to challenge what you think you know about religion. Since taking the reins a few years ago at Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, Pastor Adam has been spreading the original, inclusive message of Christ far and wide through slightly unconventional messages he leaves on the outdoor church marquee. His sometimes hilarious and sometimes political signs became such a hit among the locals that the church went viral online when many of them shared photos of the week's message on social media. "I came to the Clackamas United Church of Christ about a year and a half ago and realized that we needed to get our message out into the neighborhood," Pastor Adam told Bored Panda.
MILWAUKIE, OR

