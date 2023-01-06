Read full article on original website
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
Alleged DUII driver ‘shears’ power pole, causing huge outage in Vancouver
A driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into a large power pole, knocking out power to thousands in the Vancouver area early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver
Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Vancouver, WA
A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing with a car Friday afternoon at Hazel Dell Avenue and 99th Avenue.
‘There is no word for when you lose a child’
Damala Badon said her son "was the light of everyone's circle." she said Parnell Badon Jr. was "funny, goofy, very protective, and loving, everything you would imagine a young boy growing into himself to be.”
Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football
LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Tweet about homelessness in Portland goes viral: 'They are loving us to death'
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you're on Twitter, there's a good chance you've seen it. A tweet about homelessness in Portland has touched a nerve around the world, viewed nearly 8 million times and with thousands of likes and retweets. It features a woman named Wendy who lives in a...
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Navy's 'Blue Angels' flight demo squadron to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
Tina Kotek sworn in as Oregon's new governor, declares state of emergency on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek said Monday at her inauguration that her first order of business will be tackling homelessness, as she unveiled several measures intended to address one of the state's most pressing issues. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in...
Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders
SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
Oregon church puts out the most hilarious and inclusive messages
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2021. Pastor Adam Ericksen is on a mission to challenge what you think you know about religion. Since taking the reins a few years ago at Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, Pastor Adam has been spreading the original, inclusive message of Christ far and wide through slightly unconventional messages he leaves on the outdoor church marquee. His sometimes hilarious and sometimes political signs became such a hit among the locals that the church went viral online when many of them shared photos of the week's message on social media. "I came to the Clackamas United Church of Christ about a year and a half ago and realized that we needed to get our message out into the neighborhood," Pastor Adam told Bored Panda.
