Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
What? Good Minnesota Vikings Question Jackie Asks in This Weeks TikTok
That does it for our regular NFL season this year for the Minnesota Vikings. Bring on the playoffs. Not what we were thinking this time last year. We frustratingly missed playoffs last year, but not this year. Nope, this year we are the NFC North Division Champs, and the overall number 3 seed and we play the New York Giants this Sunday at 3:30 for our first round.
How Can You Watch/Listen The Minnesota Vikings This Weekend?
Well after the last game of the night on Sunday, The National Football League announced the 2023 Wild Card Weekend Playoff schedule and the Minnesota Vikings are going to have a rematch with the New York Giants. This is what we know so far about the Vikings playoff game. The...
The Saga Ends: Carlos Correa To Twins On Six Year Deal
Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a six year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, ending one of the strangest MLB free agent sagas in recent memory. After playing for the Twins in 2022, Correa opted out of his three year deal to seek a long term contract in free agency. He first came to terms with the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, but San Fran backed out of the deal just hours before a press conference meant to introduce him to the local media due to concerns over his physical examination.
Raptor Center Releases Six Bald Eagles Recovered From Poisoning
HASTINGS (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center has released six bald eagles following their successful recovery from suspected poisoning. On Friday, after about a month at the center, six of the ten eagles were found to be fully recovered. They were released back into the wild at the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
UPDATE: One Hurt in Crash Involving Semi Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash near Clearwater. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck, driven by 36-year-old Abdi...
