Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a six year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, ending one of the strangest MLB free agent sagas in recent memory. After playing for the Twins in 2022, Correa opted out of his three year deal to seek a long term contract in free agency. He first came to terms with the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, but San Fran backed out of the deal just hours before a press conference meant to introduce him to the local media due to concerns over his physical examination.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO