Minneapolis, MN

Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Saga Ends: Carlos Correa To Twins On Six Year Deal

Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a six year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, ending one of the strangest MLB free agent sagas in recent memory. After playing for the Twins in 2022, Correa opted out of his three year deal to seek a long term contract in free agency. He first came to terms with the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, but San Fran backed out of the deal just hours before a press conference meant to introduce him to the local media due to concerns over his physical examination.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raptor Center Releases Six Bald Eagles Recovered From Poisoning

HASTINGS (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center has released six bald eagles following their successful recovery from suspected poisoning. On Friday, after about a month at the center, six of the ten eagles were found to be fully recovered. They were released back into the wild at the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
HASTINGS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
