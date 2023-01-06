Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
18 Drive-In Movie Theaters in Missouri & Illinois Opening in 2023
I am an unapologetic fan of drive-in movie theaters. I miss the days when they were a common part of our communities. But, I'm realistic and understand not many have survived. That being said, here are the Missouri and Illinois drive-in movie theaters that appear to have plans to open in 2023.
showmeprogress.com
A lifelong commitment to public service
Most people know how proud I am of my hometown. On my worst days in Iraq I used to close my eyes and imagine myself driving around Boone County to visit all my favorite places. Shakespeare’s Pizza, all the soccer fields, the campsites, Murry’s, 9th Street and on and on.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
KOMU
Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat
COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Missouri must expand its economy by giving our neighbors a second chance
There’s a simple reform that can make our communities safer, eliminate unnecessary government bureaucracy, and put Missourians back to work across the state. In states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Utah, relief is available to everyone in the state automatically, but herein Missouri the process is a tangled, bureaucratic mess.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 9th, 2023
(Statewide) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 50-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating Missouri’s drought relief and response plan. The draft plan is open for public review and comment from January 9 through February 7. The summary and full plan can be found on the department’s website. The effort is designed to aid government, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri.
Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President
The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students.
Agriculture Online
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
gladstonedispatch.com
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
New Study Shows Why People Move to Missouri & Why They Leave
Many would like to explain people moving to or leaving a state in simple terms. The truth is much more complicated and that's the case for a new study that shows why people move to Missouri and why others leave. United Van Lines just shared their 46th annual national movers...
kjfmradio.com
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awards contracts for projects
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting on January 4. A $2,263,616 contract was awarded to Bleigh Construction Company, for a bridge replacement on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler County over North Fork Middle Fabius near Lancaster. Also included in this contract is a bridge replacement on Missouri Route 15 in Scotland County over North Fork Wyaconda River near Memphis.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Missourinet
Regulations For the 2023-24 Missouri Deer Season Take Effect
Click player below to listen to the interview (note – the interview was conducted in late 2022) – The Missouri Department of Conservation is instituting changes for the 2023-24 Deer Season, which includes the addition of more hunting dates and regulation changes. There’s a new firearms early antlerless portion, and a new firearms Chronic Wasting Disease portion, in addition to antlerless permit number changes in most Missouri counties.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks input through survey
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Residents of 12 Missouri counties have a chance to recommend new services for the disadvantaged. The North East Community Action Corporation is conducting a Community Needs Survey through June 30th. Missouri counties covered are Lewis, Lincoln. Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren.
Comments / 0