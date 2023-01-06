(Statewide) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 50-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating Missouri’s drought relief and response plan. The draft plan is open for public review and comment from January 9 through February 7. The summary and full plan can be found on the department’s website. The effort is designed to aid government, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO