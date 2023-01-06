ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

One dead after crash in Lycoming County

By Zachary Smith
 4 days ago

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash that occurred Friday morning.

According to a release from the Lycoming County coroner, Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead just before 9:00 a.m.

Man charged with threats to kill husband with axe

The crash occurred on Northway Road in Eldred Township. The road was shut down for several hours while crews worked the scene.

The release states that Bilbay was ejected from the vehicle and died from blunt force trauma.

