Memphis football gets commitment from FAU DL Jaylen Joyner

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Memphis football added more help on the defensive front Friday as former FAU defensive end Jaylen Joyner announced on Twitter that he committed to the Tigers.

Joyner spent the previous five seasons at FAU before transferring in December. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Joyner played seven games last season due to injuries and had nine tackles with one sack and a forced fumble.

NEW HIRE:Memphis football hires UAB's Larry Smith, former Vanderbilt QB, as receivers coach

STAFF CHANGES:Memphis football parts ways with three assistants, including special teams coordinator

In 2020, he had 7 1/2 tackles for loss, including six sacks. Three of those sacks came in one game against UTSA and in the Montgomery Bowl against Memphis, Joyner had six tackles.

The following season, Joyner had a team-high three sacks among his 35 tackles with FAU.

Defensive line is a high priority for Memphis this offseason as the Tigers must replace two starting linemen and improve their pass rush. The Tigers already signed six defensive linemen in this class, including junior college transfers Derick Hunter Jr. and Marcus Tillman Jr. Memphis also added former Texas A&M lineman Adarious Jones, who entered the portal last month.

