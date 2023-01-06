ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

States with Most Racial Progress in 2023

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner and only 40% of adults thinking that the recent spotlight on racial equality has actually improved the lives of black people, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s States with the Most Racial Progress. To measure America’s...
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
Top-Rated & Good Places to Live in California

Looking to move to California? This western US state stretches 900 miles and is filled with diverse terrains, including rugged mountain ranges, dry deserts, lush valleys and coastal cities. From small towns to bustling city centres, California has a lot to offer. Whether you are just starting out or are...
Up To $1,050 Relief Payments To Arrive In California On January 14

Up to $1,050 in relief payments will arrive in California on January 14, 2023. These payments are on account of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program. The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the residents of California can expect to be given relief payments worth $200 to $1,050 on or before January 14, 2023. The amount of relief payments to be distributed will base on the income that was filed by the taxpayer. To date, California has distributed more than 7 million direct deposits and more than 8.3 million debit cards. This amounts to a total of more than $8.3 billion which helped more than 29 million California residents and their dependents. This program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund and was approved by California’s legislators with a budget of $9.5 billion.
Search Called off for Boy Swept Away by California Flooding

LOS ANGELES — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the Salinas...
Eating Out in California: A Round-Up of the Best Fast Food Options in the State

California is home to a wide variety of fast food chains, ranging from global chains to local and regional favourites. Whether you're in the mood for burgers, Mexican-inspired dishes, fried chicken, or sandwiches, you can find it all in California. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular fast food chains in the state, along with their signature menu items. From In-N-Out Burger's fresh burgers and fries to Del Taco's tacos and burritos, there is something for everyone when it comes to fast food in California.
In Depth: New California laws

LOS ANGELES - Marla Tellez fills in for Hal Eisner. She is joined by Attorney Ugo Lord to discuss some of California’s new laws for 2023. Lord discusses California’s new reproductive health protections and new provisions for mental health conservatorships. We also delve into the laws on workplace...
