Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials and dignitaries joined a crowd of more than 3,500 people gathered Saturday night at CHI Health Center arena to celebrate Jim Pillen at the new governor’s inaugural ball. Pillen’s background colored much of his address at the event. He spoke about...
KSNB Local4
Governor Pillen announces creation of Broadband Office
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his issuance of an executive order creating a new Broadband Office. The new office will be housed within the Nebraska Department of Transportation and work under the oversight of NDOT and the Governor’s Office. A signed version of the executive order can be found here.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
KSNB Local4
The weekend begins colder but rallies by Sunday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds will be on the increase as an upper level disturbance pushes into the region. This could squeeze out some flurries through Saturday morning, but the air is pretty dry so it doesn’t appear to be any more than that. It will be colder on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
KSNB Local4
Quiet and mild weather to continue the next several days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Overall it`s been a dry and pleasant end to the weekend across the area, and outside of a bit of upper level cirrus pushing in from the west, skies have been sunny. Winds across the area remain generally southwesterly, with speeds are anywhere from calm to around 8 mph. Saw a nice bump up in temperatures this afternoon for many spots, ranging from low- mid 30s in the northwest areas where more snow pack remains, to mid-40s in the Tri-Cities, to low-mid 50s across north central KS. Skies will be partly cloudy to start this evening as a weak upper level trough pushes through the region. Other than that, mostly clear skies overnight with lows for Monday morning ranging from the mid to upper 20s with the cooler spots to the southwest where lows could dip into the upper teens. Winds will remain light out of the west southwest at 3 to 8 mph.
Comments / 0