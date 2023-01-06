HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Overall it`s been a dry and pleasant end to the weekend across the area, and outside of a bit of upper level cirrus pushing in from the west, skies have been sunny. Winds across the area remain generally southwesterly, with speeds are anywhere from calm to around 8 mph. Saw a nice bump up in temperatures this afternoon for many spots, ranging from low- mid 30s in the northwest areas where more snow pack remains, to mid-40s in the Tri-Cities, to low-mid 50s across north central KS. Skies will be partly cloudy to start this evening as a weak upper level trough pushes through the region. Other than that, mostly clear skies overnight with lows for Monday morning ranging from the mid to upper 20s with the cooler spots to the southwest where lows could dip into the upper teens. Winds will remain light out of the west southwest at 3 to 8 mph.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO