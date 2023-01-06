Read full article on original website
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers visit Dallas looking for third straight win
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers will attempt to push their winning streak to three games when they clash with the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. A matinee matchup, puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. "Some guys eat pasta and stuff like that at...
NHL
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
PREVIEW: Bobrovsky in net as Panthers face defending champs in Colorado
DENVER -- The Florida Panthers will look to pick up two points against the defending Stanley Cup champions when they clash with the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. "They have a good team," Panthers forward Anton Lundell said. "They've got good-moving defensemen and very good forwards. We just...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in St. Louis. Blues rally from 3-1 deficit to top Flames in overtime. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:14 AM. ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
Recap: Canes Drop Fourth Straight With Loss To Devils
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered their fourth consecutive loss Tuesday, coming out on the wrong end of a 5-3 score against the New Jersey Devils. Entering having dropped three results in a row for the first time since mid-November, the Canes turned to Pyotr Kochetkov in net to try and turn their fortune.
NHL
'A GOOD START'
ST. LOUIS - Make no mistake: Darryl Sutter is very much a numbers guy. But the "percentages," he explains, can take a hike. "Guys should get more current on it," the coach said of his powerplay, which enters tonight's game against the Blues operating at 19.7% efficiency rate. "Percentages on the powerplay are not relevant. It's actually goals for-and-against that are relevant in special teams.
NHL
Fantasy hockey mock draft at midway point
Results of standard-league simulation for rest of 2022-23 season. NHL.com has conducted a midseason fantasy hockey mock draft (12 teams, 120 players) for the rest of the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: Top 200. MIDSEASON...
NHL
Tough start prevents determined Jets from comeback in Detroit
Win streak snapped at five; Hellebuyck makes 16 saves. A bad start cost the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, and no matter how hard they fought the rest of the way against the Detroit Red Wings, they just couldn't get back on even footing. Winnipeg (26-14-1) trailed 3-0 after the...
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
