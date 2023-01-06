ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gopack.com

Gymnastics Sets First-Meet Program Record at 195.525

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The NC State gymnastics team opened its 2023 campaign on Monday evening by shattering its program record of a first-meet score with a final tally of 195.525. The previous record was a score of 195.150 which was achieved in a 2011 dual meet against Oklahoma.
