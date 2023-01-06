Read full article on original website
Opelousas road closure to begin for repairs
Opelousas City Administration has announced a road closure that will take place starting Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: Patriot makes Louisiana purchase; BNSF joins Midwest hydrogen project
Patriot Rail completes acquisition of Louisiana short line. Jacksonville, Florida-based Patriot Rail has completed its acquisition of Delta Southern Railroad (DSRR), which operates two line segments in Louisiana. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track between two lines and it serves two port facilities on the Mississippi River, Lake Providence...
Lafayette Police On The Scene of a Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Motorists Asked to Avoid Area
Traffic Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are currently on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash. Sgt. Robin Green with LPD tells us that officers responded to a crash that occurred around 6:34 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10). The accident happened in the 400 block of Carmel Drive involving a motorcycle and at this time there is one confirmed fatality.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
calcasieu.info
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected. Vinton, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the City of Orange, Texas, and the Vinton Police Department announced that I-10 west near the Louisiana-Texas state line will be closed on January 7, from 5 am until at least 6 pm.
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
Tragedy after Bicyclist Killed While Riding Down a Road Near Gueydan
A 60-year-old man riding his bicycle at around 7 o'clock Monday night was struck and killed. Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate the fatal crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road. Troop I State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the bicyclist...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Colliding with a Car and Crashing into a Tree
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Colliding with a Car and Crashing into a Tree. Louisiana – An unrestrained 56-year-old Louisiana woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on January 6, 2023, on Interstate 12 after the vehicle she was driving collided with the rear of a car, was then hit by an 18-wheeler, and collided with a tree.
Lake Charles American Press
Woman arrested on drug charges after driving through construction zone
A Lake Charles woman was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday in Jeff Davis Parish after the vehicle she was a passenger in drove through a closed construction zone near U.S. 165 in Iowa. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, was arrested on charges of resisting an officer by refusal to identify...
houmatimes.com
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
Gueydan man dead after being struck while riding bicycle
A Gueydan man was killed when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Vermilion Parish.
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
An Opelousas man was found dead in a St. Landry Parish subdivision.
KAJA KJ 97
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Man robs Ambassador Caffery store with long rifle, escapes in Nissan
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public for help finding the man who robbed a store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at gunpoint. Police said the man got out a dark colored Nissan, walked into the store around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and took an undisclosed amount of money. He […]
Louisiana Poacher Busted for “Big Buck Contest” Fraud
A Louisiana man was arrested last week for a slew of criminal charges that include poaching whitetail deer, trespassing on private property, and alleged “hunting contest fraud.” According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF), Farrion Fletcher Jr. of Georgetown, Louisiana poached three antlered deer during the 2022-23 hunting season—one of which he entered into a “big buck contest.” He now faces thousands of dollars in fines and restitution and more than a year in jail.
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
theadvocate.com
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
