Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Why Brennan Armstrong Was the Right Move For NC State
Today we're talking NC State football and the Wolfpack's latest commitment: Virginia quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong. Let's discuss all the reasons why this was the right move for NC State and how it could pay huge dividends in 2023. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports...
insidepacksports.com
LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Tenth-Ranked Wolfpack Clobbers Cavaliers
No. 10 NC State's Wes Moore, Diamond Johnson, and Madison Hayes met with the media following the Wolfpack's 87-62 win over Virginia Sunday afternoon. Johnson scored 10 points versus the Cavaliers while also recording four rebounds and three assists. Hayes led the Pack with seven blocks to go along with nine points and four rebounds.
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Can Pack's Big Four Lead The Way?
NC State just knocked off rival Duke at home, but the Pack now needs to head on the road and get another ACC win at Blacksburg tonight. If it happens, look for Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner, D.J. Burns, and Casey Morsell to lead the way. To watch this video, you...
insidepacksports.com
BOX SCORE: NC State 73, Virginia Tech 69
Here are the stats from NC State's 73-69 road win at Virginia Tech. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2023 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
insidepacksports.com
POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Virginia Tech Zoom Call With Subscribers
In this edition we allow IPS subscribers to join in on the discussion following NC State's 73-69 road win at Virginia Tech. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
insidepacksports.com
COMMIT ALERT: Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Picks NC State
NC State just landed a huge commitment from Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong as he announced he’s joining the Wolfpack for his final year in college. Paired up with newly-hired offensive coordinator Robert Anae, Armstrong put together one of the best seasons in Virginia football history back in 2021. In 11 games Armstrong completed 326 of 500 passes (65%) for 4,449 yards (404 yards per game average) and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ran 98 times for 251 yards and an additional nine scores.
insidepacksports.com
LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Wolfpack Players
NC State's Jarkel Joiner, Terquavion Smith, and Casey Morsell met with the media following the Wolfpack's 73-69 road win over Virginia Tech Saturday evening. Joiner scored 21 points versus the Hokies while also recording eight rebounds and one steal. Smith led all scorers with 22 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Morsell tacked on 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal.
