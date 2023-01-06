NC State just landed a huge commitment from Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong as he announced he’s joining the Wolfpack for his final year in college. Paired up with newly-hired offensive coordinator Robert Anae, Armstrong put together one of the best seasons in Virginia football history back in 2021. In 11 games Armstrong completed 326 of 500 passes (65%) for 4,449 yards (404 yards per game average) and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He ran 98 times for 251 yards and an additional nine scores.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO