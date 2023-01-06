Warriors ask S.F. to lower Chase Center's property value, tax bill

Beyond Golden State Warriors games, the Mission Bay sports palace that is Chase Center hosts about 200 events a year. Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Golden State Warriors had plenty to celebrate in 2022.

The team won its seventh NBA championship and was named Forbes’ most valuable NBA franchise, thanks in part to a glistening new arena in Mission Bay estimated by the publication to be worth $2.2 billion.

For tax purposes, The City of San Francisco actually pegs the arena and surrounding development’s value at $1.7 billion. But the team is asking The City to decrease the assessed value of its basketball showplace by nearly $1 billion, to $706 million for the 2022 tax year.

If successful, the appeal would save the Warriors about $11.6 million on its property tax bill this year — more than double the salary of stalwart shooting guard Jordan Poole’s pay (but more than a bit short of Stephen Curry’s).

Since completing the Chase Center, which opened in 2019, the Warriors have persistently sought to lower its assessed value, public records obtained by The Examiner show.

The Warriors are not the only deep-pocketed property owner in San Francisco looking to lower their property tax bill, a trend that could have serious consequences for The City’s budget.

As The Examiner has reported, the owners and operators of dozens of flagship San Francisco properties, like the Transamerica Pyramid and Ferry Building, have sought to have their property assessment lowered in recent years. They are primarily located downtown, where the COVID-19 pandemic sent many workers never to return to the office.

The outcome of The Warriors’ property tax assessment appeals will have a bearing not only on its tax bill this year, but for years to come. California’s Proposition 13, passed in 1978, caps the increase in a property’s tax assessment to 2% every year until a property changes owners.

The Warriors, operating as GSW Arena LLC, filed dozens of similar appeals in 2020 and 2021 that have yet to be resolved.

In this analysis, The Examiner looked at real estate property tax assessment appeals filed for the 2022 tax year on parcels that, according to The City Assessor’s Office, constitute the Chase Center complex. The estimated potential tax savings were calculated by taking the difference between The City’s assessed value and the Warriors’ requested assessment, and multiplying the result by The City’s 2022-23 property tax rate of 1.1797%.

The Warriors have appealed the assessed value of not only the arena itself, but surrounding parcels that make up a mixed-use development including offices and restaurants.

The City’s Assessment Appeals Board will be responsible for hearing the Warriors’ appeals. It is composed of eight members, all of whom are appointed by the Board of Supervisors. The board can deny the requests, approve them in full, or grant them partially.

If ticket prices are any indication of the Chase Center’s value, the Warriors will have an uphill battle.

Sports betting website Bookies found that, out of every team in the NBA, the cost to see a Warriors game was the highest. Four tickets will cost a fan about $570, according to the analysis.

The Warriors declined to comment for this story.

Chase Center is a core piece of the Warriors’ identity as a franchise. When it opened in 2019, the team touted how the arena’s construction was privately financed and on privately owned property. In other words, it didn’t require any public tax dollars, which has often been the case with stadiums and arenas across the country.

It effectively positioned the Warriors as not only a premier sports team, but the landlord of a massive development that blended retail, office and open spaces.

Not only is the arena considered a sports palace, the team’s owners — venture capitalist Joe Lacob and Hollywood producer Peter Guber — are ownership royalty.

“We are not just a sports team, we are now an entertainment organization,” owner Lacob said in 2019, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. “And we want to be just as good at that.”

To that end, the Warriors are far from the only show at the Chase Center. According to its website, the arena hosts about 200 events a year.

A 2019 blog post on the Chase Center website states that the “Chase Center and the surrounding district will generate more than $14 million each year in new tax revenues for San Francisco, which will go toward vital services and capital improvements to address the community and neighborhood’s needs.”

The Warriors’ protest of its assessment is unique not only due to its scale, but because of its operation. The Chase Center is not an office building, it’s an arena — one that fans resumed packing as soon as COVID-19 restrictions ended. It brought home an NBA championship and $800 million in revenue last season, according to Sportico.

While $11.6 million in property tax revenues from The Warriors might constitute just a fraction of San Francisco’s $14 billion budget, The City can ill afford to lose tax revenue right now. Mayor London Breed is projecting a deficit over the next two years, in large part due to the hemorrhaging of downtown property tax and business tax revenues.